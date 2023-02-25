The best Tycoon games for mobiles

- Advertisement -

The tycoon games They are tradition in the world of construction and resource management titles. Some of the most popular video games in this mythical saga are RollerCoaster Tycoon and Transport Tycoon, which marked an entire generation. The good news is that you can relive that experience on mobile because there are many similar games.

Games like Tycoon are simple and do not require a powerful mobile, they are perfect to play on any device.

So, if you are a lover of Tycoon-type games and want to enjoy it again, here we will tell you which video games are most similar to this genre. They have everything you need, such as beautiful graphics, hundreds of things to build, and resource management so deep that it will be a challenge.

– Battle of Polytopia: a strategy game that borrows many elements from kingdom founding simulation. You will have to take control of your area, manage your troops and unlock new technologies to have the opportunity to conquer other territories. The most important thing is to generate resources to evolve faster than others.

–Kairosoft tycoon games: here you will play to be a tycoon who will have to give life to his own paradise, although it will not be an easy task because there is a lot of work to do. The graphics and mechanics are identical to Tycoon, which is good news. It is a title with hundreds of hours of fun.

–My Colony: The idea of ​​My Colony is that you build your own colony on some unexplored planet in the galaxy. You will start by taking your first steps on Mars and as you improve, you will gain the resources to reach other places. The title has four civilizations and more than 400 buildings.

– Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch: it’s the genuine RollerCoaster experience brought to mobile. You will have to build an amusement park that is profitable and entertaining. For this you will have at your disposal multiple types of roller coasters, attractions, mechanical games, food stalls and more. Also, the goal is for the facilities to become the most famous of all.

– Tropic: You will play the president of a small island that wants to become a world power. You will have to build the nation from scratch, that means you will build roads, avenues, residential areas, armies, etc. In addition, you must cultivate good foreign and commercial relations to prosper.

–Pocket City: It is the closest game to SimCity on mobile. It is a city simulator where you will have the freedom to build whatever you want, from a simple house to airports, tunnels, aqueducts and skyscrapers. On the other hand, you will be in charge of making the city safe and you will deal with all kinds of natural and economic disasters.