The best Trivial games for mobiles [2023]

If you like to play Trivia and challenge your friends to solve all kinds of questions, you will love the mobile games that you will find in this article. These are titles that could be part of the lists of the best board games that bring their experience to the smartphone.

Most mobile trivia games carry the fun of classics like “Who wants to be a millionaire?” or “Know and Win” to the place where you are.

In addition to being titles to have a good time without too much stress, trivia games are an excellent alternative if you like puzzle games or classic Sudoku games for mobile. In short, there is no doubt that testing your knowledge can be very satisfying. These are the best Trivial games that you could download for your mobile.

– Millionaire Trivia: is the official version for mobile devices of the world famous “Who wants to be a millionaire?”. Basically, you have to answer a series of multiple-choice questions that vary in difficulty as you progress. The app is completely free and is available in the Google Play Store.

–Quizoid: One of its great attractions is the fact that it is a trivia game that does not require an Internet connection. In Quizoid there are more than 7000 questions in more than twelve different categories. In addition, you can enjoy game modes that guarantee unlimited fun: classic, arcade and 20 questions mode.

–QuizzLand: is a fairly simple game in which you will have to answer questions related to different topics. You must choose the correct answer among the four options that are presented. Like many games of this type, QuizzLand is free, although it does have some built-in micro-purchases.

–Quizziz: its difference with respect to the other titles on the list is that it is actually an app that has been designed for educational purposes. In Quizziz you have to answer some questions about a specific topic in order to practice the concepts related to the topic in question.

–Trivia Star: without a doubt, one of the most complete games of this selection. One of the main features of Trivia Star is that its extensive content of more than 10,000 questions in up to 60 categories guarantees several hours of entertainment. Also, this application can be used both online and offline.

– Asked 2: perhaps the most famous of all mobile trivia games. The most interesting thing about Trivia Crack 2 is that, in addition to having a PvP mode, you can also contribute by designing your own questions. Lastly, you may find the option to remove ads a bit costly.