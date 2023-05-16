The best tricks to play PUBG Mobile

- Advertisement -

PUBG Mobile is one of the best Battle Royale for Android. This action title stands out for its realism, which is why surviving a game session requires applying certain tactics that might not be so necessary in other shooters.

In PUBG Mobile, shots produce more damage than in other video games of its style.

While it can be one of the most addictive games out there, playing PUBG Mobile can also be extremely frustrating. For that and other reasons, surely the following tips will help you develop better survivability and, consequently, much more profitable gaming sessions.

Tips to succeed in PUBG Mobile

– Prioritize the use of level 3 helmets: In order not to be defeated so easily, the best advice that can exist is to always wear a good helmet and a bulletproof vest. In that particular, it is always advisable to give priority to level 3 helmets, even if they have already taken some damage.

- Advertisement -

– Stay on the edge of the safe zone: it’s a fairly simple strategy, but effective, especially in the later stages of the game. If you play on the edge of the safe zone and run along with it as it closes, the result is that you only have to worry about what’s in front of you.

– Use the bushes as a hiding place: Incredible as it may seem, in PUBG Mobile a bush can be better than a wall to cover you. The reason is very simple, your opponents are much less likely to figure out that someone is hiding in a bush. Also, with the right outfit, a bush can make you totally unnoticeable at close and long range.

– Choose your battles well: It is one of the fundamental strategies in all Battle Royale. For example, going into combat with opponents who have superior equipment than you can be the worst decision.

– Hide behind hills and rocks: certainly the best survival recommendation is to always stay inside buildings. Especially those in which you have to watch only one entrance. However, hills, rocks, slopes, etc., can be an even better option to hide. And it is that, unlike buildings, in the open field it is much easier to flee when necessary.

- Advertisement -

– Do not lie on the grass: Lying on the grass may seem like a good tactic to avoid detection. However, the downside of doing so is that beyond 200 meters the grass becomes invisible to your opponents. Therefore, implementing this strategy can make you an easy target for any sniper.