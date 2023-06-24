The best tricks to play Pokémon Unite

- Advertisement -

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA that in a short time has managed to become one of the great references in adventure games and action titles for mobile phones.

Scoring few points consistently will help you reduce the time it takes your Pokémon to charge up.

Although Pokemon Unite stands out for its polished visuals and friendly controls, its game mechanics can be difficult to master. That is why here we bring you a series of tips that will help you improve your skills as a Pokémon trainer, you will become a professional.

Best tips for playing Pokémon Unite

– Form balanced teams: When you join a match to play 5v5, try to choose your Pokemon type based on what your teammates pick. For example, a team with many attacking Pokémon and none defensive ones will be unbalanced. Your mission will be to inject the necessary balance into the squad.

– Use jumping platforms and teleportation: This is a key tip, especially at the end of the game. It happens that, if you need to retreat after besieging your opponent, the best way to flee is using teleportation. Also, if you are going to start an offensive and you are at the starting point, it is best to use the jump pad.

– Fulfill your role: it is extremely important to draw up a strategy based on the type of Pokémon you use. That is, if you have opted for a defensive Pokémon, then all your plays should be focused on fulfilling that facet of the game.

– Do not enter combat when you are alone: In Pokémon Unite, the ideal is that there are two or more players in each lane. If at any time you find yourself alone on one side, the recommendation is that you focus solely on not allowing the opponent to score. Going into direct combat will only serve to get you knocked out, sent to the starting point and your opponents can score points comfortably.

– Learn more about your Pokémon: It is true that Pokémon Unite is not characterized by its variety of characters. Therefore, a good way to stand out is by familiarizing yourself with a Pokémon’s abilities. Your opponents may be using the same character as you, but knowing how to use the different combinations of powers can help you become a unique and versatile player.

– Anticipate what may be ahead: When playing Pokemon Unite on mobile, the visible area of ​​the field of play is a bit reduced. The way to overcome this limitation is to drag your finger on the screen to be able to visualize the different sectors of the field before reaching your destination. The above can be done while your Pokémon is moving.