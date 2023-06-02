The best tricks to play Genshin Impact

- Advertisement -

Since its launch in 2020, Genshin Impact has established a true hegemony among the best mobile RPG games.

Learn some tips to avoid getting lost so easily in the vast open world of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact has managed to become one of the most downloaded smartphone games and also one of the most addictive titles, among other reasons, thanks to its deep story and countless missions and challenges.

For this reason, a small guide with some of the best tips to play like a pro and advance faster never hurts.

Tips to succeed in Genshin Impact

– Take advantage of the utility of each skill: In Genshin Impact, each character’s abilities can be harnessed for different purposes beyond combat. For example, Keqing’s teleportation can be used to enter hard-to-reach places.

– Height is important: taller characters have a longer stride, which will allow you to move much faster from one place to another running. Also, characters like Diluc and Zhongli have a longer vertical range, which reduces the time you spend climbing any mountain.

– Always complete the daily missions: Starting at Adventure Rank 12, you can complete daily quests from the Adventurer’s Guild. These are four missions that will take you five minutes to complete at most. It is recommended that you do so, they can bring you a lot of AR EXP, Mora, Primogems and unlock some artifacts.

– Change character and element constantly: is crucial advice to apply to every fight. The reason is very simple, the most damage is achieved by combining the elemental abilities of each of the four characters on your team. For example, by combining Hydro with Cryo you get the “Freeze” reaction, with which you can immobilize almost any opponent.

– Unlock Shrines and Statues of the 7: remember to explore and unlock as many teleportation points as possible. That way you won’t have to run around during missions. Likewise, the key is to prioritize the discovery of shrines and Statues of the 7. And it is that, in addition to teleporting, they give you access to consumables necessary to promote your characters and restore your health.

– Blocks attacks with an elemental blast: Sometimes it’s hard to dodge attacks when facing groups of powerful enemies. It happens that the elemental bursts not only deal damage to the opponent, but also decrease the effect of the attacks you receive.