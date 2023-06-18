The best tricks to play Angry Birds

- Advertisement -

The tricks to play Angry Birds they can give you the solutions you were needing to be able to advance in the most difficult levels of one of the most addictive games that have been created for mobile phones and PC.

In addition to trying different angles and speeds, patience is a key factor in Angry Birds.

With this list of tips and tricks for playing Angry Birds we guarantee you more hours of fun and much less frustration in this excellent title that is not for nothing one of the most downloaded games in history.

Tips for playing Angry Birds

– Try from different angles: this is the basic premise of Angry Birds. And it is that the more different angles you try to adapt to the structure you are trying to demolish, the better. Keep in mind that each level has different characteristics that make the physics when catapulting your birds a crucial element. It doesn’t matter if you have to try more than once.

– The logical movement is not always the ideal: One of the features that make Angry Birds one of the most entertaining games is the multiple possibilities and options you have to achieve your goals. For example, there are times when not using the bird’s special ability will allow you to clear certain levels.

– Look for tips: When you find yourself stuck in a level, it is much better to ask the rest of the world for help and advice than to get frustrated and waste time trying over and over again. On the Internet there is a wide variety of forums and YouTube channels where you can consult the best tips and tutorials to overcome levels that are a headache.

– Memorize useful movements: Basically, this advice refers to paying close attention and remembering the position of your finger or mouse pointer when launching the bird. If by placing your finger in a certain position on the screen you manage to do more damage or reach places that are difficult to access, then try to repeat that same movement with the rest of the birds.

– Know well the ability of each bird: As you know, each Angry Birds character has a special ability. For example, the yellow bird accelerates in mid-flight when you touch the screen. However, there are other strategic features. In other words, it is crucial to know that, in addition to flying faster, the yellow bird is better at traversing wooden structures.

– Succeeding takes time: If your goal is to get three stars and the highest score in each level, then you must keep in mind that you will have to invest a lot of time. Honestly, playing this title with time running out can be extremely frustrating.