The best tricks to find out the Wordle daily word

Wordle is the fashionable game at the beginning of 2022, and there are millions of players around the world who face the daily challenge of finding out the word of the day. Some have already adopted certain routines that help to achieve this, but here are a few tricks to help achieve it.

Some strategies in the choice of words allow to improve the results when discovering the word of the day in Wordle

For those who are sometimes reluctant to discover the word that Wordle proposes each day before exhausting the six opportunities, the following tricks can help a quick resolution.

-First word with many vowels: Words like aireo, audio, áureo, evito, liase, dirty… allow a great advance since there are only five vowels and can offer valuable clues about the word to find out. In Spanish the most used vowels, in descending order, are E, A, O, I and U.

-Most and least used consonants: In Spanish, the most used consonants, with a frequency of 37%, are S, R, N, D, L and C. In contrast, the least used consonants, with a joint frequency that does not even reach 1.5%, are Z, J, Ñ, X, K and W. Bearing this in mind, words can be formed that contain combinations of these with the already confirmed vowels.

-Two (or three) initial test words: With two words like the ones mentioned above introduced in the first two attempts, it is more than likely that the presence of vowels in the word and even the position of several of them will be completed. Additionally, it is recommended that two very different words be included in terms of vowels and consonants that they contain, in order to increase the probability of finding out the largest number of letters present in the word to guess.

-Missing words: Wordle does not penalize if the entered word exists or not, it simply indicates if the letters that form it are present or not in the word of the day.

-Double letters: When Wordle indicates that a letter is present in the word, but its position has not been guessed, it should not be ruled out that the word contains the same letter more than once.

