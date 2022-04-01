The best tricks for WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, if not the most. Multiple options and tricks have been included in it that could improve its daily use, such as reviewing audio or the possibility of placing ephemeral content. If you prefer, you can protect access with biometric data.

Since this app is one of the first apps that users download when they get their smartphone for the first time, it has made it become one of the most used platforms for many occasions and in many markets. This information has been provided under Statista data during 2021.

Whatsapp is one of the most popular applications, with approximately 2 billion users worldwide. This makes us say that it is more downloaded than Telegram or iMessage, which does not necessarily imply that everyone knows the potential that the application has to offer. Above all, some tricks that can be very useful for maximum performance.

Do you want to see the status of your contacts without being detected?

Exists a feature about whatsapp that may not be widely accepted by many users. This function, perhaps, ended up being an inheritance from its sister application, Instagram. This is ephemeral content, photo or video, which lasts only and automatically about 24 hours from its publication. The fact that they are temporary multimedia files are quite special and attractive to your contacts, which will make curious people enter your content.

Therefore, you will be wondering if you can snoop on this content without being detected, so the answer can be yes and no. Usually, the application is set by default so that the visibility is reciprocal and related to the double blue tick. Now, in case the user has disabled the confirmation of the States of her contacts, pYou will be able to see anonymously the States of your contacts. However, and very importantly, the cost for this ability will be you will not be able to see who has seen your own States.

iPhone users will be able to press and hold on the State in question to apply 3D Touch (haptic feedback) and thus preview anonymously the image. However, the limitation in this case is that it is only applicable to the first photo or video, while the successive ones will not be seen.

If you have an Android, the process is a bit more laborious. You’ll need to temporarily disable read receipts. This will make it possible for you to see the Status without being detected, but make sure you don’t expect a double blue click soon for at least the next 24 hours, as the anonymity period will not activate the confirmation again.

Save some state file

In case you want to save for some reason, a State of your contacts and you do not necessarily want to take a screenshot. There is an option that may cover your curiosity, but it depends on your device.

This option belongs more to Android, but the possibility of using it on iPhone is not ruled out (just download rar app for mobilewhich will somewhat secure this trick).

It will be enough to just search a little about your files, because like all multimedia, it will have to be created somewhere on your phone to be viewed at some point. So, you must go to your files, followed by searching within the internal memory of the mobile and enter the WhatsApp > Media > .Statues folder. Here are the media files placed in the States of the application, which also works if you want to view them.

Share contact information using QR codes

In pre-pandemic times, QR codes had fairly little recognition for many tech users. Now they are given more recognition and it is known how to operate with them with actions such as placing an order in a restaurant. so did you know that a contact can be easily shared using a QR code? It is no longer necessary to dictate the mobile phone number step by step, now it is enough to show the code.

For Android: just open the application settings (icon of the three points in the upper right, while on iPhone you must press Settings in the lower right) and click on the QR icon. Once you get here, you just have to read the code on the screen as you would in a restaurant when placing an order. However, the other possibility is also possible by sending the code from the mobile like any other content and sending it by email.

Speed ​​up playback for long audio messages

It is normal that when sending audios, among your contacts there is someone who does not have the time measured in their messages. So now you can save much more time with a single button that allows you to speed up the audio playback and even be able to duplicate it. When you start playing the audio message, on the right side you can find a small icon with the 1X indication, so clicking on it increases the speed to 1.5X and up to 2x. Now, in this way, it can speed up playback and save you a lot of time on these long messages.

You can protect the application biometrically

The mobile can get to protect a lot of information, messages and files that turn out to be quite personal and individual. If you need to share your device with family or friends, it is better to know that WhatsApp has the possibility to protect your information and therefore has incorporated a function that not everyone knows that it can apply. Protecting the opening of the application using a biometric system is quite easy.

If you want to maximize the privacy of your conversations on the platform, you can activate protection using your face or fingerprint, depending on what your phone allows. To activate this function, just go to Settings > Account > Privacy and activate screen lock (applicable to both Android and iPhone).

How to avoid being added to a group without requesting it

Many times we do not request to be added to many groups where we really do not want to be and the best for these occasions and not being immersed in a group where you have no special interest, follow the steps below. The default configuration can be changed and prevent anyone from adding any user who has not asked to enter a group without her will.

Just go straight to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups and from there, you can select who can add your user by removing the “everyone” option.

This way you can listen to a voice note before it is sent

Sending a voice note already recorded by accident or in a hurry, even due to some background noise that has happened, is usually very common in these messages. You can always recover a sent audio, however, it is very laborious and the recipient will only be curious to know the content of the note. So whatsapp now allows you to review your voice memo once it has been made, in addition to being able to reproduce it before sending it. For this action, it will suffice to press on the microphone and move your finger up until the padlock appears. Once at this point, you can talk freely without worries, because later you just have to click on the central icon with the pause symbol. Once done, we can play the audio and simply decide if we send it or if we want to delete it.