The best tricks for WhatsApp

All the applications have very useful , such is the case of LinkedIn, which has certain secrets to find a job, the same thing happens with Twitter, which has some hidden functions that you can use to get the most out of the app. As expected, It will not be the exception, this application also has many tricks for WhatsApp that will be very helpful.

WhatsApp tricks will help you improve your user experience remarkably.

Here we have gathered the best tricks that you can put into practice in WhatsApp so that the app becomes a more useful platform. You will get the most out of it with these tips that we will give below.

These are the best WhatsApp tricks

– Share your live location: tap on the button that has the paperclip icon, now tap on “Location”. There you will be able to choose how long you want to share your live location. Options are 15 minutes, 1 hour, and 8 hours. Finally, click on “Send”.

– Delete photos and videos from a chat en masse: Click on the three dots button in the upper right corner. Select “Settings”, choose “Storage and data”. Choose “Manage storage”.

Now, click on one of the contents that are under the heading “Chats”, these are sorted in order of storage. Click the “Select All” box or click on individual photos and videos. Lastly, tap on the “Delete” button.

– Discover data usage: choose the button with the three dots. Tap on “Settings”, choose “Storage and data”, tap on “Network usage”.

– Different types of text: if you want to add bold in WhatsApp, just put an asterisk

Know who reads the group message:

press and hold the message in question, press the “i” button at the top of the screen so you can see who has read the message and when. – Customize chat wallpaper:

being in a conversation, click on the three points, choose «Wallpaper». Here you will need to select a category and choose a wallpaper. You will get a preview of the wallpaper, if you like it, click on «Set wallpaper». – Modify “Last seen”:

Click on the button with the three dots, tap on “Settings” and choose “Account”. Select “Privacy” and go to “Last Seen”. In that section you will choose who can see your “Last Seen” status.