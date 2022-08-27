The best tricks for Mario Kart Tour

- Advertisement -

Kart Tour is one of the best racing games that you can use on your mobile. Developed by Nintendo and DeNA, with it you can feel the speed of driving dozens of vehicles with the most popular characters from the Mario saga and compete with your friends online in intense championships.



If you want to be a champion in tournaments and win all kinds of rewards, you’ll have to hold on tight to the steering wheel that your mobile will become. And of course, you can also pay attention to a series of tips and that we are going to give you in this article so that you make the most of your skills as a driver and thus be the first to reach the finish line. Take good note!

-Choose well the drivers and the vehicle. Not all characters have the same ability, nor all vehicles. On each map, the first ones that appear are the most suitable for that route. You may have to change Mario for the mushroom or the princess if you want to reach the finish line in better condition!

-Select the type of steering wheel. You have different forms of control, choose the one that best suits you and with which you feel most comfortable. One of them is “intelligent driving”, which will allow you to turn your mobile into a steering wheel, something really attractive. However, we recommend that you only choose it if you are an advanced driver, since any movement you make could take you off the road.

-Take all the objects you can. They are advantages that you can use to attack your opponents, make them slip or slow down… It is essential to take all the possible ones and release them at the best moment (for example, put a banana in a narrow passage so that they have to collide with it ).

-Use skids. To get them, you have to disable the smart wheel and jump while turning to the side. Keep your finger pressed until sparks start to come out of the wheels. By doing this you will gain more speed and you will be able to get a “turbo”.

-Take advantage of the turbos. With this option -which is achieved as we explained before- you will be able to overtake your rivals and arrive earlier to get objects or to the goal. However, it will be more difficult to control the vehicle when using this option, so be careful not to drive off the road. There are several types, from lower to higher intensity, which you will be able to activate by skidding and skidding.

-Enjoy the shortcuts. On the tracks, there are various shortcuts that you can use to shorten the path and overtake your competitors. What happens is that they are hidden under wooden planks, and in order to break them, you will have to do a turbo. Only if another player has broken them before can you take advantage of them without doing a turbo.