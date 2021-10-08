The best tool to stop the ‘big tech’ is to limit its users

The complaint that Facebook was pursuing profits rather than curbing hate speech leaves institutions two questions: do the actions of the social network deserve a regulatory response and, if so, what should it be? One of the answers to the second question might be to limit the company’s ability to register new users.

Critics of Facebook and other tech companies are increasingly taking center stage, and politicians are on the alert. In a way, this is a variation on an old song. Top industry executives have testified multiple times before Congress, and the FTC imposed a record $ 5 billion fine on Facebook for privacy concerns in 2019.

Even so, the profit machine continues to boil. Facebook’s revenue in the second quarter soared 56% year-on-year and it has 3.5 billion monthly active users on its family of platforms. YouTube ad sales, with 2 billion monthly viewers, were up 84%. Amazon is also growing rapidly.

Tech regulators could take a cue from those on Wall Street. In 2018, after a wave of fake account scandals, the Fed ordered Wells Fargo to keep its assets below a certain level – just under $ 2 trillion – until it improved its governance and risk management. That unusual limit is still in effect. A similar restriction on user or subscriber growth, if chosen by policy makers, would have a quick effect. Those metrics are an obsession for Silicon Valley, fueling its influence and revenue, as well as the stock price.

China has already succeeded: its government in July banned the VTC company Didi from attracting new users pending an investigation into data security. In the US, Congress will likely have to enact such a sanction and grant authority to a regulator like the FTC to enforce it. It is not an easy task. But even the threat of this measure could make big tech take their social impact more seriously.