The best teleprompter or autocue apps for mobile

Creating digital video content, be it for your YouTube channel or for any other purpose, and appearing like an expert is not easy. Beyond mastering the subject, you must learn to create an optimal, reliable, safe and quality scenario for your followers. Something that helps is having a script and helping you with your mobile or computer to have your own autocue or teleprompter.

A teleprompter is a piece of equipment where the user captures the text that must be pronounced to minimize errors and not leave out anything that is included in the script.

What is this? Well, you should know that every show that is recorded live needs to have scripts so that the presenter, moderator or host knows what he is going to say without making mistakes. It is used in television programs, events, shows… and it is nothing more than a piece of equipment that shows what needs to be said, guiding whoever is going to speak at all times, who only has to read without being too noticeable.

The importance of creating audiovisual content within the marketing strategy, or for personal use, requires doing it well, without making mistakes or leaving out a single word, and for that turning the mobile or computer into a teleprompter helps considerably.

Next, you will know which are the best teleprompter apps that you can download today. They stand out for having a simple interface and the most important tools are at hand. With just pressing a button, the content you must read will be projected on the screen of your mobile.

– BIGVU Teleprompter: it has the ability to store your script to make it scroll on the screen, plus it will record you as you read. You can also record videos from the mobile selfie camera and these can be edited within the same platform. The content can be cropped and branded with the company logo.

– Teletoto: It will record your script for you to read at the speed you want, it allows you to use both the rear and front cameras. The user interface is clean and from there you will do everything you want, such as increase the font size, change its color, add a pointer so you don’t miss reading, etc.

– Elegant Teleprompter: All you have to do is put your content in the app for it to record you while you read, but it goes further. The app supports Bluetooth and it is easy to modify the font size, scrolling speed, pointer type, etc.

– SUFLER.PRO: includes a unique feature such as voice activation to enable remote teleprompting when the mobile is not around. It also offers good remote control support and an online text editor that is cross-platform. You can change the format of the text and modify the scroll speed.

– Nano Teleprompter: It is the easiest application to use on this list, just by entering it, everything will be ready to add the content and start reading. Something useful is that the app includes a floating widget so you can activate your smartphone’s camera to start recording immediately.

–Oratory: ideal for streamers because it makes it possible to move the teleprompter to applications like Twitch, Snapchat and even to the main camera so that you always have access to the content you will read. It offers tools to modify the font, increase scrolling speed, and more.

-Prompter for Android: This pointer allows you to remotely connect two devices to control each other via a Bluetooth connection, making it easy to move the screen without being noticed.

It can be used vertically or horizontally, since it detects the position of the mobile. In addition, it allows you to upload new text files live, in case you have to say another speech. It has zoom functions, allows you to move the screen quickly or slowly, go to the start with the press of a button, place a black background on white letters or vice versa, among other options.

-Best Prompter Pro – teleprompter: it is a teleprompter for professional use with smooth movements so as not to lose reading. It is friendly, compatible with iPhone and iPad. It can be used for business, conference, speech, class or recording videos from home. It allows you to make audio recordings in the form of a test, to listen to yourself later. It allows you to place the text in full screen and reads all kinds of text formats.

-PromptSmart Pro – Teleprompter: is an intelligent teleprompter that follows the person’s voice as they read. In this way it synchronizes the words with the text, scrolling the screen automatically. In addition, it allows you to invert the mirror type text for a bidirectional projection. You can record the text in front of the camera, to improve reading and make it look more real. It has camera controls, support for different text formats and much more. It is paid and available on iOS.

-Cueprompter: is a web page that allows the user to turn their computer into a teleprompter. You just have to open a browser, whatever it is, and when you do it you will see that the system has a support for the text, which is pasted inside. Then you press the button to start the pointer, it is placed full screen and with the up and down arrow keys you control the speed of scrolling.

-Teleprompt: is an online platform that, from a browser, allows you to turn your computer into a teleprompter. When adding the text and starting the broadcast, the system has some pre-settings such as the scrolling speed of the screen and the size of the text, which can be customized. It also calculates the average time it will take to say the entire text, based on the speed used.