The best tablets for students of 2022

The tablet market is extremely broad and has the ability to adapt to various types of users. There are tablets made for gaming, there are multiple tablets designed for kids, and more. Now let’s take a look at the best tablets for those that are focused on productivity.

We have many models of tablets that can be really helpful for studying.

Nowadays, there are so many devices that it is quite a challenge to choose the ideal tablet for a student. This has to be useful for taking notes, reading, consuming multimedia content, etc. For this reason, here we will tell you which is our favorite selection, we will expose tablets that comply in all aspects.

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: we can describe it as a well-made product with remarkable performance and a lower price than expected. It incorporates a large 12.4-inch screen with Full HD resolution, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

–Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3: This is a hybrid that works as a laptop and a tablet, designed to be very productive. The panel is 10.9 inches with a 2K resolution and 400 nits of maximum brightness. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

– Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: Currently, it is one of the best tablets for students due to its excellent value for money. It is used for everything a student requires, be it reading, downloading guides, adjusting a keyboard to write, playing multimedia content, among others. Its screen is 10.1 inches (Full HD).

– Apple iPad Air: designed for those who need or want fantastic performance. It will run any app or game without a hitch, no matter how demanding it is. You can work with design, writing, audio programs, etc., without slowdowns. Its screen is a 2360 x 1640 LCD (a little above 2K) with 500 nits of brightness at 60 Hz.

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: we can describe it as a tablet that meets everything. It reaches 12 hours of autonomy and has a microSD slot. This makes it a perfect device to store files, videos, class work, among others. It will accomplish the basics without hindrance, ideal for taking notes, drawing, etc.

– Amazon Fire HD 8: a tablet that will be useful to read and download all the work material of the classes. It is not made to run heavy programs or games, but it is useful to have it as a support to carry your documents and files everywhere and consult them whenever you want.