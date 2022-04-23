The best strategy games for Android of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Android mobile operating system has millions of game apps for all tastes. In recent weeks we have reviewed the best sports games, some cooperative games, the best simulation and survival titles, among others. Now, one of the most demanded genres are the strategy games for androidas they are very addictive and put the player’s skill to the test.

Strategy titles challenge a person’s creativity and problem-solving ability.

Next, we offer a list of the best games of this genre today. On Android, the variety is immense, but only a few offer perfect gameplay that translates into many hours of fun.

– Rome: Total War: is a game that is correctly adapted to Android. Your goal is to lead hundreds of soldiers and improve their skills to conquer and defend the territory that belongs to them. On the other hand, there are many maps to conquer, there is the vast land of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

– Rymdkapsel: It could be defined as a title that revolves around building bases, but to build them you have to put them together as if it were a puzzle. In addition, there are enemies that will try to destroy them and you must defend yourself against them. Most importantly, the aesthetics of the game is unique, as it is minimalist and everything is made up of geometric figures. Suffice it to say that the opponents are triangles.

– Plague Inc: the player must embody a deadly virus that must wipe out the entire world population. On the other hand, despite the premise, it is a complicated title and for this reason it is one of the best strategy games for Android. Each step you take must be very well planned, you have to maneuver carefully to achieve victory.

– Northgard: reminiscent of games of the stature of Age of Empires because everything has to do with managing resources to grow the settlement. To advance you have to have battalions that are capable of defeating the enemies. However, unlike other titles, you don’t have to make troops by the bunch, but rather have a few units wisely.

– Company of Heroes: This game is a classic for computers and is perfectly adapted to Android. It is based on the micromanagement of troops, which will have to advance little by little to conquer territory or get rid of enemy artillery. The player will lead the US Army through Europe at the height of World War II.

– Bad North: Jotunn Edition: the player will be in charge of controlling an island kingdom that is constantly attacked by the Vikings. You have to lead the inhabitants to a safe place and fight against waves of enemies that arise as the campaign progresses. The islands are very well designed, they are a graphic delight for lovers of Android strategy games.

