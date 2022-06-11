The best Star Wars games for Android mobiles

Android currently has a large number of games, there are titles for everyone. It has Mario Bros-type video games, a wide catalog of excellent free games, several options in the genre of FPS titles, and much more. Of course, if there is something that could not be left aside, it is the best star wars gamessince the community of fans behind them is immense.

There are many Android games associated with Star Wars that provide excellent gameplay.

In this article you will find which are those Star Wars titles that you have to pass on your mobile yes or yes. They have everything you are looking for, from remarkable graphics to a well-told and highly entertaining story.

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: It is considered by many to be one of the best Star Wars games out there today. It is a role-playing title with an immersive story and very well-developed characters. The combat system is turn-based and represents a great challenge, since the AI ​​will show no mercy.

– LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: this is one of the most famous franchises of the moment, it has everything it takes to be a great title. There are many mythical characters, addictive gameplay mechanics and an exciting story that follows the saga of the Star Wars movies and books to the letter.

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: we have come to the sequel to the games based on KOTOR, it is a direct continuation of the first part. The story between both games is complementary and the gameplay and graphics remain the same. Although there are some palpable improvements in the combat system.

– Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes: is a game that allows you to create squads of almost all the characters that are part of this mythical saga. It is an RPG-style strategic combat title, the mechanics is to unite the squads to make the most of the abilities of each figure.