The best Spotify gesture for iOS finally comes to Android

You might have a friend with an iOS phone and you’re envious that they have a Spotify play queue management gesture. Well, it has just been revealed that this possibility is finally coming to the Android version of the streaming music service. And, this is very good news. The gesture we are talking about is that it allows you to add a song to the playback queue simply by dragging to the right on it. Therefore, something that is not exactly the most intuitive in Android, stops being a nuisance and matches what existed in iOS. The truth is that without this being a particularly profound improvement in the application, it does have its weight when it comes to usability, and this is always important, especially since it allows easy use with one hand. The truth is that this arrival is surprising, since this gesture has existed on Android for almost five years… and Spotify had not given any sign of wanting to bring it to Android (even, in the face of user demands, the largest had not long time saying that there were no plans to migrate the functionality). Luckily, this seems to have changed and everything indicates that in a short time you will be able to enjoy this option in the development that is used in the Google operating system. It is in the testing phase This is something that should be clear: right now the function we are talking about is not available to all users, since it is not integrated into the final version of the Spotify application for Android. So how do you know it’s in the testing phase? This is due to the fact that a user who has been chosen to verify that everything works as it should, and has published a video -which we leave after this paragraph- in which you can see how the gesture works and that the version for iOS of the app we are talking about. At the moment, Spotify itself has not officially communicated anything, but everything suggests that in a matter of a few days it could be deployed in a new gesture on Android -since, as has been seen, its operation is perfect and with drag to the right in a song this is added directly to the playback queue. The truth is that it was time for this arrival because the users of the Google operating system did not understand how it did not occur. >