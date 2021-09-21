The best software to recover any deleted file from our computer

Have you ever been cleaning your computer to remove old files that you no longer need? And by accident you deleted some important files permanently or perhaps you were using a secondary program and deleted them permanently to make sure that there were no temporary files and be able to free up more space on your computer.

Well do not worry or panic, because if you are here it means that you are looking for a way to be able to recover those files that you thought were not important and the best of all is that they can be recovered in an easy and safe way regardless of which operating system you use , whether you are a Windows or Mac user.

What are the safest softwares to recover my files?

We must not lie to you because we have been through the same thing at some point in our lives, however, on the internet there are many programs that promise to return the files we want to recover and many end up being failed attempts. Among the list that we are going to show you are the following softwares:

Recoverit Data Recovery

Recoverit Data Recovery It is one of the safest and most reliable software that we have been able to find from the great company Wondershare and one of the best to recover lost files. Best of all, here is one try Recoverit for free.

Among the features that we can find in this software is that it supports more than 950 file formats, so you can recover almost any file, from multimedia files such as photos, videos, audios, music, etc. Also documents like PDF or office documents, Winrar files, Zip and much more.

Another remarkable feature of Recoverit is that it is not only useful for recovering files from your hard drive, but you can also recover from SD memories, external drives, USB sticks and even mobile devices.

In its paid versions you can get other important tools as in the standard version it allows you to create a bootable USB in case the pc does not start or is blocked and in the advanced version it can recover videos in an advanced way up to 90 percent without damage and repair damaged videos.

Although Recoverit works for any device, here we show you a small list of software by category in which they are a little more specific when it comes to recovering deleted files and data:

Deleted files on Android: Mobisaver, Dr.fone.

Mobisaver, Dr.fone. Deleted files in Windows : Recoverit, Recuva, Stellar.

: Recoverit, Recuva, Stellar. Records deleted on Mac: Recoverit, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free, Disk Drill.

Recoverit, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free, Disk Drill. Files deleted on USB sticks, SD cards or external drives: Recoverit, Dr.fone.

Although we know how difficult it is to lose files and how difficult it is to recover them without some software that facilitates this work, the best and most recommended thing to do is to always have a backup copy of the files that are most important to us and a good software for safe backup is ubackit.