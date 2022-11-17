The best soccer games for the World Cup in Qatar

- Advertisement -

Within a few days the Qatar World Cup will give the initial whistle to start the opening match. Now soccer will be the center of attention of all the media, and in these apps you will be able to be informed of everything that happens in the Soccer World Cup. But if, in addition to watching the matches with the best smartphone in your living room, you want to take action from the same sofa, you can experiment with the best soccer games to experience the World Cup to the fullest.

There are a large number of titles that perfectly simulate everything that happens on the pitch.

Soccer simulators have evolved remarkably, the gameplay is very similar to reality and the stadiums and the public are the reflection of a real match. Next, we will give a list of soccer games that are worth it to celebrate the World Cup in Qatar as it should.

– FIFA 23: a classic in the world of beautiful sports, although this installment is different. EA Sports has done a remarkable job, first of all, the game time and the realism it transmits is very well achieved, gone are the robotic movements and absurd goals. In addition, the most important leagues in the world are fully licensed and a free World Cup DLC will be released when the competition starts, which is perfect.

– eFootball 2023: despite the fact that it is no longer the same as before, it is still a good option. The matches are entertaining because the player can pose them in various ways. You don’t just have to attack, defense is also a key point for victory. Currently, there is a free version for consoles, computers and mobiles, it offers a trimmed experience, but allows you to try the game before buying the full title.

–Football Manager 2023: This is the best football club management simulator out there today. The range of options is extremely wide, making it possible to negotiate with sponsors, sign future promises, make any type of clause and more. Best of all, this installment comes with UEFA licenses.

–Dream League Soccer: a football game made only for mobile that consists of putting together a dream squad. It has hundreds of licensed teams, various options to grow the stadium, resource management, buying and selling players, etc. An entertaining and complex title that will offer many hours of gameplay.

– Sega Pocket Club Manager: This video game is focused on fun. The person will start with a small team that they have to manage to lead them to victory and world fame. It stands out for being complete, you have to look for and train talents, improve the stadium, expand the fan base, etc.