The best soccer games for mobile now that La Liga begins

If you like football, this weekend you are in luck: the Spanish League is already starting and many other European and international competitions are about to start. If, in addition to watching football on television, you want to immerse yourself in the beautiful game and practice it “on your ”, you should know that there are many titles with which you can play football from your mobile device.

is one of the most important sports in the world and has top-level video on mobile.

Most soccer titles allow you to play with your favorite soccer players on the field or focus on simulating the match. Here we have gathered a variety of interesting video games that will meet each of your expectations. Let us begin!

– Final Kick: It is a simple title that transmits the emotion and simplicity of arcade games. The graphics and gameplay are decent, but best of all, it offers offline tournaments, online multiplayer, weekly championships, and various interesting challenges. In conclusion, it has what it takes to entertain.

– Football Manager 2022: Players manage a soccer team and take on rivals from 60 leagues in 24 countries. You have to take care of everything; chemistry between footballers, club earnings, motivating staff and much more. It has too much content, enough to play it for a whole year.

– Dream League Soccer: is one of the best football games that you can download on your mobile. It has full licensed teams, many official tournaments and the range of options to train players is wide. Graphics and controls are well done, each command is comfortable to use.

– eFootball PES 2022: We are facing one of the most complete titles for mobile phones. It has good graphics, polished mechanics, and the on-screen controls are practical. As for the game modes, there are no drawbacks, it offers online and local multiplayer and multiple tournaments.

– FIFA 2022 Mobile: is the most popular mobile soccer game. So, this is because the graphics are very good, the same with the mechanics and the content. It also includes a campaign mode for one player, online PvP, online leagues, etc.

– Head Soccer: This is an official LaLiga Santander game, so it’s perfect to welcome the new season in style. It’s very simple, it offers a one-on-one game where the one who scores the most goals wins. The best of all is that it has real players and, in addition, the gameplay is very entertaining.