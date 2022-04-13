The best smartwatch of the year: their analysis and videos are here

At EuroXlivewe have listed what are the best phones of the year 2022, as well as the best quality-price phones. Let’s complete the circle with the best smartwatches of the year, the winning buys when it comes to wrist hardware. This post will be updated periodically with the new releases that hit the market.

Apple Watch Series 7 – 8.9

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best alternative for iPhone owners. Reduction of frames, complete at the level of sports records and with exclusive dials and some specific activities for this watch, such as pilates or tai chi.

Design9.5 Screen9 Software8.5 Autonomy8.5 Interface8.75 In favor The reduction of frames is appreciated if you come from a previous Apple Watch.

Very complete at the level of functions and registers with apparent precision.

Quite versatile at the level of activities to record and a good ally with the Apple ecosystem Against Exclusive for the iPhone (not worth an iPad).

There is practically no evolution with respect to the previous one.

Basic customization options such as automatic brightness or being able to choose an alarm sound without depending on the mobile are missing.

Huawei Watch 3 -8.8

Huawei’s first commitment to HarmonyOS in watches works quite well. The Huawei Watch 3 has an outstanding design, top notch performance and a dedicated app store, to be able to compete directly with WearOS and WatchOS.