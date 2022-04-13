The best smartwatch of the year: their analysis and videos are here

At EuroXlivewe have listed what are the best phones of the year 2022, as well as the best quality-price phones. Let’s complete the circle with the best smartwatches of the year, the winning buys when it comes to wrist hardware. This post will be updated periodically with the new releases that hit the market.
Apple Watch Series 7 – 8.9
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best alternative for iPhone owners. Reduction of frames, complete at the level of sports records and with exclusive dials and some specific activities for this watch, such as pilates or tai chi.
8.9
In favor
- The reduction of frames is appreciated if you come from a previous Apple Watch.
- Very complete at the level of functions and registers with apparent precision.
- Quite versatile at the level of activities to record and a good ally with the Apple ecosystem
Against
- Exclusive for the iPhone (not worth an iPad).
- There is practically no evolution with respect to the previous one.
- Basic customization options such as automatic brightness or being able to choose an alarm sound without depending on the mobile are missing.
Huawei Watch 3 -8.8
Huawei’s first commitment to HarmonyOS in watches works quite well. The Huawei Watch 3 has an outstanding design, top notch performance and a dedicated app store, to be able to compete directly with WearOS and WatchOS.
8.8
In favor
- Its design is exquisite.
- HarmonyOS performance is very good.
- It finally has a dedicated app store.
Against
- The autonomy is worse than that of the previous Huawei Watch.
- The catalog of applications available in AppGallery is scarce.
- Celia is a good assistant, but everything is one of the strongest proposals in the Huawei catalog. Bet on autonomy, design and a screen that once again stands out against its direct rivals. It is compatible with the Huawei app store and the price is quite reasonable.
Huawei Watch GT Runner-8.6
8.6
Design
8.75
Screen
9
Software
8
Autonomy
9
Interface
8
In favor
- The autonomy is what is to be expected in a Huawei Watch GT.
- The personalized training system is useful to encourage yourself to play sports.
- The screen looks scandalous.
Against
- Apps are still scarce in the AppGallery.
- It does not have mobile payments.
- It is practically a Huawei Watch GT 3 with more sporty functions, but a hundred euros more expensive.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro -8.6
Within the Amazfit catalog, the GTR 3 Pro is one of the flagships. stands out for the integrated GPS chip, autonomy and design. A great value for money with stress and blood oxygen monitoring.
Xiaomi Watch S1 Active-8.2
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a commitment to value for money. Its autonomy is exceptional, has integrated GPS chip and its screen (with automatic brightness) is above what is expected in its price range. A great option for little money.
8.2Design7.75Screen9Software7.5Autonomy9Interface7.75
In favor
- The autonomy is sensational, even using it intensively.
- It has integrated GPS chip.
- The screen is a joy (and has automatic brightness).
Against
- The mobile payment system is half-baked.
- Alexa is only available on Android, at least for now.
- Nothing to install third-party applications.
Realme Watch S Pro-8.0
Realme’s most premium watch is the Watch S, a commitment to design, screen and autonomy. Its operating system is somewhat basic, but performs monitoring functions that are expected in a watch in this segment, in addition to coming with a GPS chip.
8Design7.75Screen8Software7.5Autonomy8.5Interface8.25
In favor
- Good autonomy.
- Much more premium design than previous generations.
- The AMOLED screen looks great on you.
Against
- The operating system is too basic.
- It is not part of a larger ecosystem.
- Like the Realme Watch S, it falls somewhere between a smartwatch and a quantifying bracelet.
Realme Watch 2 Pro -7.8
An economic proposal, below 100 euros and with two weeks of autonomy. Realme Watch 2 Pro. Realme wanted to enter the world of cheap watches and this proposal with an Apple Watch air in the box convinced us in its analysis.
7.8Design6.75Screen7.5Software7.5Autonomy9Interface8.25
In favor
- The screen is big.
- Two weeks of autonomy.
- It has integrated GPS chip.
Against
- It does not offer anything particularly differential.
- The screen is LCD, not AMOLED, and the bezels are huge.
- It does not allow answering notifications or calls.
