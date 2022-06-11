The best smartphone in photography so far in 2022, according to your votes: we reveal which mobile took each photo

One more year, we have gathered the eight best high-end phones so far in 2022. We already know which one takes better photos, which one takes better videos and, a week ago, we asked you which is, for you, the best smartphone in photography according to your votes.

We already have the results, so let’s reveal which phone took each picture and which one is the best, according to the votes of the Xatakeros. We already anticipate that the results are more than interesting, so we are going to discover what you have voted for.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Realme GT2 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro

Photo 1: day

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (2nd)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (1st)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (4th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (6th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (3rd)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (7th)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (8th)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (5th)

Daytime photography, automatic. The Samsung wins here with quite a difference. It seems that the extra touch of saturation in the sky and the look general of the photo has quite convinced the Xatakeros. It is followed by the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which does quite well in this scene.

Third place surprisein which you have chosen the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here we have the completely opposite photo: more muted colorimetry and more neutral-oriented white balance, even with a slight tendency to a pinkish tone.

Photo 2: detail plan

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (3rd)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (2nd)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (5th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (6th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (8th)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (4th)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (7th)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (1st)

Close photography, to observe focus and detail. Here the Pixel has taken the street victory, and it is true that both in detail and in exposure and colorimetry he has done a job of ten. The Samsung follows, with a very natural and contrasted photo. Third place for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which with that extra saturation has managed to win a few looks.

Photo 3: ultra wide angle

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (6th)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (2nd)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (5th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (8th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (7th)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (3rd)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (4th)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (1st)

Similar results if we talk about ultra wide angle. Pixel 6 Pro Victory, one of the phones that best adjusts distortion in corners. It is followed, again, by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max takes third place here.

Photo 4: daytime portrait

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (3rd)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (1st)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (8th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (7th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (5th)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (6th)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (2nd)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (4th)

Somewhat surprising results in portrait mode. The winner has been the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, something to be expected seeing the good results it obtained in the portrait comparison. The second position has been for the P50 Pro, the only one that shoots with digital zoom. But the Xatakeros rule here, so the people have spoken. Third place for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which achieves a very good photo.

Photo 5: maximum optical zoom

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (2nd)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (1st)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (8th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (7th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (3rd)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (5th)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (6th)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (4th)

In zoom there is no doubt, the only one with a 10X telephoto lens is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The second place is for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and in third place is the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Photo 6: interiors

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (4th)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (6th)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (5th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (7th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (8th)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (2nd)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (3rd)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (1st)

Very even results indoors, the photo in which the votes have been more widely distributed, by far. Here the victory goes to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, closely followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Third place goes to Huawei, although Xiaomi and Realme have had a fairly similar number of votes.

Photo 7: night

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo A: Xiaomi 12 Pro (1st)

Photo B: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (5th)

Photo C: Realme GT2 Pro (6th)

Photo D: OPPO Find X5 Pro (8th)

Photo E: OnePlus 10 Pro (3rd)

Photo F: iPhone 13 Pro Max (2nd)

Photo G: Huawei P50 Pro (7th)

Photo H: Google Pixel 6 Pro (4th)

And we come to the last photograph, the night. The winner here has been the Xiaomi 12 Pro, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With fewer votes, but proud of third place, we find the Realme GT2 Pro.

And the winner is…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has earned the position of best photo phone, according to the Xatakeros. It must be taken into account that, in this type of comparison, the detail and technical part of the photograph are left aside, passing to evaluate at a first glance the look of photography. Samsung knows how to process to enter through the eyes, and the results are the proof. As always, we have scored from one to three points to the three winners of each photo.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 13 points

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 10 points

Xiaomi 12 Pro: 9 points

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 5 points

OnePlus 10 Pro: 3 points

Huawei P50 Pro: 3 points

Realme GT2 Pro: 0 points

OPPO Find X5 Pro: 0 points

XIAOMI 12 PRO SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA REALME GT2 PRO OPPO FIND X5 PRO ONEPLUS 10 PRO IPHONE 13 PRO MAX HUAWEI P50 PRO GOOGLE PIXEL 6 PRO PHOTO 1 (DAY) 2nd (2 points) 1st (3 points) – – 3rd (1 point) – – – PHOTO 2 (DETAIL) 3rd (1 point) 2nd (2 points) – – – – – 1st (3 points) PHOTO 3 (WIDE ANGLE) – 2nd (2 points) – – – 3rd (1 point) – 1st (3 points) PHOTO 4 (PORTRAIT) 3rd (1 point) 1st (3 points) – – – – 2nd (2 points) – PHOTO 5 (ZOOM) 2nd (2 points) 1st (3 points) – – 3rd (1 point) – – – PHOTO 6 (INTERIOR) – – – – – 2nd (2 points) 3rd (1 point) 1st (3 points) PHOTO 7 (NIGHT) 1st (3 points) – – – 3rd (1 point) 2nd (2 points) – 3rd (1 point) ADDITION 9 points 13 points – – 3 points 5 points 3 points 10 points

The Google Pixel 6 Pro takes third place, closely followed by the Xiaomi. It has come to our attention that the OPPO Find X5 Pro takes 0 points, being the winner of the photographic comparison. The subjective part is unavoidable in this type of test.

Tell us in the comments if you expected these results, and if you have been surprised by the votes. At least, they are the most curious. we also leave you with all photographs in original qualityif