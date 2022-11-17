Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The inauguration of the Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be on November 20, so preparations must be made to enjoy this event in style. It is not enough to have the best apps to follow each of the matches, but if you want to enjoy the matches on the big screen, you will have to get hold of one of the best Smart TVs on the market.

There are smart TVs that are made especially for sports, they offer exceptional performance.

Televised soccer is very dynamic, so you’ll need a TV that can scan the image and add more detail to moving scenes. These are some of the best smart TVs to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup with unbeatable quality that stands out for its sharpness, brightness and absence of annoying reflections on the panel.

–Hisense H8G Quantum: it stands out in the market for having a very bright image with well rendered colors. The resolution reaches 4K and has all the necessary technologies today such as Android TV, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

– LG C2: It’s the best OLED TV for watching sports right now for multiple reasons. The first of these is that the 4K image stands out for its sharpness and beautiful color exposure. Also, the brightness is extremely high, the smart TV panel will look perfect in a space with lots of natural light. In addition, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports.

–Sony Bravia X90J: As expected, Sony more than meets what has to do with the quality of the panel. As far as LCD screens go, it might be the best in its class, content looks perfect no matter whether it’s dark or bright images. It should also be noted that the sound from the TV speakers is first class.

–Hisense U6G: a television that stands out for its perfect quality-price ratio. Its best quality is the image it is capable of transmitting. Colors are vivid, but not overly saturated. Another notable attribute is that it has Android TV support.

– Samsung QN85B: a smart TV with mini-LED technology that does a first class job. The content will look very bright and with a successful color cast at all times. In addition to this, the quality of the construction of the television is worthy of a high range and the support for games is very complete.