The best small Android phones of 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

If you are looking for a new mobile phone, you cannot miss our list of the best mobile phones of 2022 or take a look at the best Xiaomi mobile phones or the cheapest Android phones and many others.

There are some interesting options that are capable of offering a lot of power in a small device.

However, if your priority is size, today we are going to recommend the best small Android phones, because, in a market dominated by large smartphones, it never hurts to have a compact phone.

Moto G Fast

Small and competent mobiles

It is made for all those people who want a compact smartphone that does not lose anything in its features. To begin with, its design is excellent, it fits the palm of the hand like a glove. It has a long-lasting 4000 mAh battery, an effective fingerprint sensor and its price is very affordable.

asus zenfone 8

Android small phones

Certainly, Asus is not one of the most famous mobile manufacturers, but the truth is that it creates competitive smartphones. This Asus Zenfone 8 is compact and easy to hold, the operating system is extremely fast and the rear cameras offer very good results, they are capable of meeting the expectations of the most demanding users.

Sony Xperia 5III

compact mobiles

Sony has stood out in the market for offering high-quality phones, which is why this is one of the best small Android phones. Its screen is sharp and colorful, the performance is flawless, the camera does a competent job, and the battery lasts a long time thanks to 4500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Small and competitive terminals

It is one of the most compact folding phones on the market, its design is really incredible, to the point that it can easily fit into small and narrow pockets. Otherwise, its cameras are typical of a high-end phone and its general performance is solid in all sections.

Pixel 6

Android compact phones

It is not the smallest mobile, but since it has an excellent design it is manageable and comfortable. A great point in favor is that it has Android 12 and Material You, so the operating system is one of the best on the market. It has wireless charging, excellent cameras and is resistant to dust and water (IP68).

.

