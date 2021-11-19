The best sites to download free models for your 3D printer

3D prints are becoming more accessible to the public. Especially because with each passing moment, new utilities are discovered for these multifaceted creations. But none of this would be possible without the “models” that are placed in a 3D printer to know what to do, so here we tell you about the best sites to download these instructions for free.

That way, you will have more than one source to feed your printer. That way, only your imagination, and the capabilities of the team, will be able to limit the creations you will make together.

The best sites to download models for a free 3D printer

Nowadays, with the popularization of 3D printing, there are not few options to download free models of 3D printers, but not all sites are the best. For that reason, if you want quality and also variety, the ones below will be the best options the market offers you.

Cults

To start this list, we cannot fail to mention Cults. Among all, it is one of the best known and contains thousands of the best models that you can download for free for your 3D printer.

They are specifically categorized according to your needs. That way, if you are interested in models of jewelry, architecture, fashion, toys, tools, household items and others, you can easily find them from their landing page.

As if that were not enough, the Cults space is constantly updated with new content created by its users. Some that even appear in various competitions to find the most outstanding designs.

If you want to know him, you can visit it by clicking here.

Free3D

On the other hand, another of the best sites to find free models for your 3D printer is Free3D. Currently, its page is available in 14 languages ​​and has the possibility of joining as a user and as a creator.

In this way, we will have access to the infinity of models on architecture, vehicles, airplanes and / or electronics, among others, that are on the platform. Also, if we wish, we can also upload our own models and use it as a platform to offer our services as freelancers, which makes it a perfect place if we want to start with a 3D printer.

If you want to explore Free3D, you can access it from this link.

GrabCAD

In case you are looking for a slightly more professional site, GrabCAD could be your ideal alternative. With it, you will be able to access designs intended for professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students of the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Currently, the page has more than 4 million files available to its users. It also registers more than 6 million members who work not only to create new content, but to improve existing designs.

For this reason, if you want to download the best professional models for your 3D printer for free, it will be a good idea try GrabCAD.

Final thoughts

As you can see, each of these sites has its own essence and you can get the best models for your 3D printer, as long as you are clear about what you really need. For that, it is important that you know the type of printing technology you are handling and the different strengths of each one.

That way, you will be able to know which models and systems will be preferable if you are going to work with a 3D printer from home. On the other hand, if you still do not have a 3D printer, you could look at some options such as AnyCubic Mono X or its new 3D printing models in 4k and 6k that will offer you the greatest versatility and functionality for your home.