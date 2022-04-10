Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For the Android mobile operating system, you can find all kinds of games: survival games, action games, sports games and many more, which offer many hours of fun and their graphics are top notch. Among them, one of the most entertaining genres is simulation.

Simulation titles deliver virtual responsibilities from all kinds of fields, be it cities, farms, homes, etc.

In Android there are hundreds of simulation games that try to emulate the most diverse scenarios, for these cases there are no limits. Many of them have a large community of users, but the truth is that not all of them are good titles. For this reason, today we are going to do a review to see what are the best simulation games for android of 2022.

-GRID Autosport

Racing simulators are one of the most sought after today and in this section GRID cannot be ignored. It is a challenging title because the movements of the car must be executed with great precision. A great point in favor is that the customization options are very extensive.

Fallout Shelter

Even though it doesn’t have cutting-edge graphics, it’s one of the best simulation games on the market. The player will have to control a group of survivors who will have to face the nuclear apocalypse and all its negative consequences. Resources will have to be managed wisely in order to stay alive.

My Time at Portia

The main goal of this game is that the person can become the best builder in the city, it is a fun simulator that has some interesting additions. Such is the case of improving the workshop to be more competitive and face some enemies who will want to take control of the town.

Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic

It may be one of the most addictive titles on this list due to its sheer number of options, customization, and breadth of roller coaster catalogue. It is a complex simulator and the main objective revolves around creating a successful amusement park. Knowing how to manage customer happiness is crucial in this game.

Pocket City

Pocket City is one of the best city building simulation games for Android. Its main attraction is that it has many incentives to play. The rewards are good and allow you to improve the city without spending real money on it, which is always appreciated.

.