The best selfie filter apps

Having good s is essential if we want our social networks to stand out for having beautiful photos. There are many things that can be done about it, turning off mirror mode is a great way to improve the image, although putting in practice some tricks to capture better selfies will also be helpful. Logically, something that you cannot leave aside are the selfie appsas they will help to significantly improve the quality of the capture.

A simple application will allow you to get flawless and perfect selfies in no time.

Face filter apps will make you look good even on the most complicated days. If you want to have the best of the best, here we will tell you which are those selfie filter apps that do a great job and deliver what they promise.

– Facetune2: It has the ability to make a boring photo look modern and splendid. It provides tons of free color and beauty filters and features that are very easy to use. You’ll contour jawlines, change hair color, enlarge eyes, shape eyebrows, and more.

– Rhetoric: If you are a lover of the vintage style, this will be one of your quintessential selfie filter apps. It has a catalog of more than 193 effects that can be tested with a preview. You’ll seamlessly remove any pesky grain, it can also provide blurring, retro-style touch-ups, and more.

– AirBrush: It aims to eliminate the imperfections that appear in the selfie, it provides editing tools in real time to improve the image before taking the photo. It is very useful as it can whiten teeth, brighten eyes, apply body slimming and more.

– Cymera: its great point in favor is that it has a great interface that puts the tools you need at your fingertips. It provides real-time beauty camera filters, that is, you will see your face with the filter applied before taking the photo, which is quite useful. It has effects to smooth skin, erase dark circles, add stickers to hair, etc.

– VSCO: It is one of the most popular apps of the moment on both Android and iOS. It has ten free presets that greatly improve image quality. And it offers more than 200 filters so you can do each of the touch-ups you have in mind.

– Snapchat: It is certainly not a filter app as such, but it works perfectly for this purpose. Snapchat gives you the ability to create your own filters by adjusting your settings. A great advantage is that it allows you to use filters generated by other users.