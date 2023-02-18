The best Sega Genesis emulators for mobile

- Advertisement -

In the 90s of the last century, in the middle of the “war” to take over the video console market between Nintendo and Sega, a powerful 16-bit machine appeared that remained among the best sellers for years: Sega Genesis, as described I knew it in some Latin American countries and that it was nothing more than the popular Mega Drive, a name it received in markets such as Spanish. Today, you can remember their best video games for free thanks to the Sega Genesis emulators available online, for Android phones or for computers.

Relive the best classic video games with Sega and Nintendo emulators.

If you like the most classic video games and you enjoy PlayStation or Super NES emulators, thanks to the emulators that you will now find in this article you will be able to play again with Sonic, explore fantasy in Shinning Force or the world of Comix Zone comics. . This list details the best Sega Genesis emulators updated and ready to play.

-Kega Fusion: Kega Fusion is still valid and is considered one of the best emulators of all time. It has the highest compatibility rate and accuracy in emulating the 16-bit gems on the Sega Genesis. It allows gems like Earthworm Jim and ToeJam and Earl to run at 60 FPS, and as if that were not enough, it includes support for 32X games.

Although the emulator hasn’t received updates for years, its final version is still one of the most stable and has no complications with commercial games. In addition, its interface is extremely simple, load the ROM and play. It includes versions for Linux, Windows and MacOSX.

-RetroArch. RetroArch is the most popular multi-console emulator out there. By loading the different modules, it is possible to carry all your favorite consoles in the same program. In the case of the Sega Genesis, it uses a core called the Sega Genesis Plus GX. It does not require large resources to run the games and has high compatibility. It is available on PC, Android, iOS and MacOS.

-Classic Boy Gold. The ClassicBoyGold emulator for Android allows you to relive the joy and challenges of the Sega Genesis and its best titles. It includes support for other consoles, such as the NES, Nintendo 64, and Master System, but its Sega Genesis emulation is remarkable. You can download the app for free, though the paid version comes with additional features like quick save point loading. It is one of the best emulators for Android mobiles, with a simple and dynamic configuration system. Great compatibility with Sega Genesis games and it works on old mobiles because it is not demanding on many resources.

-gens. A compliant, open source emulator available on Linux and Windows. Gens allows you to relive the best adventures of Golden Axe, Spider-Man Separation Anxiety and many other Sega 16-bit gems.

It is inspired by the aesthetics and functionality of Kega Fusion, but includes new features such as cheats and slowdown functions and online video transmission. Its compatibility is a little lower, reaching 92% of the catalogue, but it guarantees many hours of fun without complications to configure it.

-OpenEMU. Available on Android, Windows and MacOS, this emulator is one of the most effective on Mac devices. Its operation is similar to that of apps like iTunes, organizing all your games by console, and facilitating access to different emulation tools. OpenEMU adds the emulation kernels in the same way as RetroArch, and in the case of Sega Genesis the kernel is the same