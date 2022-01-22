The best SEGA games for mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the world of video games, the 90’s were dominated by the battle between two great video game companies: SEGA and Nintendo. In the case of SEGA, the company achieved stardom thanks to games like “Sonic” or “Golden Axe” that have stayed in the minds of all gamers.

SEGA has brought together some of the best games of the 8 and 16 bit generation and turned them into fun mobile games.

Luckily, the most nostalgic can continue enjoying those wonderful retro games, thanks to the ports that have been developed for mobile phones (more powerful than those old 8 and 16-bit game consoles).

-“Sonic The Hedgehog Classic” (Android and iOS): The blue hedgehog became the iconic image of SEGA and also its mascot. The Sonic saga is one of the most appreciated by SEGA fans and its games, in two dimensions and in side scrolling, put the reflexes of the players to the test due to the speed that the protagonists could reach.

-“Ristar Classisc” (Android and iOS): If Sonic was the image of SEGA in its beginnings, the star “Ristar” was during the last years of the Megadrive. A long and complex game, in which we will have to cross the galaxy to free it from the tyrannical Kaiser Greedy and save the rulers of the Valdi solar system.

-“Golden Ax Classics” (Android and iOS): Another classic of SEGA consoles. In this case, it is a “beat’em up” with a fantastic setting, in which we will have to choose between three heroes: a barbarian, a fighter and a dwarf, to face the legions of evil and free Yuria from the darkness that dominates it.

-“Altered Beast” (Android and iOS): Another classic side-scrolling game where we have to defeat legions of enemies. On this occasion, we are brought back to life by Zeus himself with the mission of rescuing his daughter. To do this, we will have to fight with hundreds of monsters, undead and demons with kicks and punches. Luckily, we will have the power to transform into wolves, tigers or dragons.

-“Kid Chameleon Classic” (Android and iOS): “Kid Chameleon” was one of the great successes of SEGA in the nineties. It is a colossal platform game, in which we play a normal boy who obtains fabulous powers by putting on certain masks and who will have to stop a video game villain who has sneaked into our world. Over 100 stages and nine skins that completely change the game.

-“Gunstar Heroes Classic” (Android and iOS): Another great classic from SEGA Megadrive and one of the games best valued by players and critics of the legendary game console. In the role of the Red and Blue twins, we will have to stop evil based on shooting, frenetic and fun action, with the possibility of combining weapons to obtain up to 14 different types of weapons. Best of all, the port comes to us with a multiplayer mode, both on a local network and over WiFi.

-“R-Type Classic” (Android and iOS): “R-Type” will take us back to the 80s, one of the best known and most loved ship games, which laid the foundation for many of the games that came after. At the controls of our ship, we will have to advance through 8 different levels and with an infinity of power-ups and different weapons.

-“The Revenge of Shinobi Classic” (Android and iOS): This classic ninja game puts us in the shoes of Joe Musashi, a ninja who seeks revenge against the evil organization “Neo Zeed”, who killed our teacher and our girlfriend. The game takes place through eight districts, each one with its final boss and to overcome them we will have to use the different power-ups and master the ninjutsu techniques.

-“Dynamite Headdy” (Android and iOS): Dynamite Headdy will have to face the evil Dark Demon and his minions, frustrating his plans to dominate the world. To do this, we will have to get different heads, with which we will unlock new powers that will allow us to advance through the game.

-“Street of Rage 2 Classic” (Android and iOS): We close the list with this indisputable classic that, for many, was the best Megadrive video game. Once again, we will have to face Mr.X, cleaning the streets of thugs with punches, kicks and martial arts keys. The game introduced two new characters and expanded the arsenal of weapons.

