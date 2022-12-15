The best search engines for hotels, flights and rural houses in Spain

When the holidays arrive, everyone does the math to see where they can go with what they have saved during the year.

There is no exception during the December festivities, and search engines for hotels, rural houses and flights are full of visitors waiting for great offers.

In this article I am going to help you find the best search engines in each category so that there are no scares and you can quickly find the desired offer.

Rural house seekers

I start with one of everyone’s favorite topics. Rural houses continue to have a tremendous boom year after year, and although things have changed a lot since I made the first compilation in 2010, I have updated the list with the search engines that have been renewed and with those that have been appearing.

You have the list in this link, a list that I will continue to update as time goes by.

At the moment we have Casasrurales.net, Escapadarural.com, Directoriorural.com, tuscasasrurales.com, vrbo.com and ClubRural.com, some of them with a screenshot of what they were like in 2010, 12 years ago.

Cheap flight search engines

Though cheap flights.es is still one of the main options in Spain to find cheap flights to almost anywhere, there are many other options that are worth considering.

A few months ago I told you about three flight search engines that can be used from your mobile, skycanner, KAYAKING Y MOMONDOsearch engines that usually also include hosting, but there are many other vertical search engines that can help with the subject, such as Trabber, jetcost.it’s course.

Most of these options access the same information, which is why they end up being differentiated by the usability of the web, the packs they get with hosting platforms and advantages such as discounts that they offer exclusively on each portal.

Cheap hotel search engines

Finally we go to the hotel search engines, the most difficult of all due to the enormous number of existing options.

When we look for a hotel we have to take several factors into account, and “last minute” is important. Searching for hotel deals that have had a room canceled in the last few hours can be a good option to find something cheap, but it goes against everything someone fond of planning ahead of time believes.

Trivago It is a good option to look for accommodation, as well as tripadvisor either bookingof course, where in addition to making the reservation we can read the opinions of other people and access restaurants and much more.

Such are the seekers of expediaor the categories of hotels of the aforementioned momondo either kayaking.

If what you want are hotels with last-minute offers, you can access last minute.com, gethotel.com or the Last Minute category on Course.

As you can see, there is no shortage of options, although it is always important to bear in mind that the offers must be compared to avoid being tempted and ending up paying for something that has always been cheap as if it were a promotion. Read comments, search the history of each option and sharpen the aim well.