The best Scrabble-like games for mobiles

The scrabble type games for smartphones are a great alternative among the best mobile puzzle games. The famous Mattel board game -also called Intelect- is the most popular for those who enjoy solving word puzzles. There is a wide variety of them in the app stores, but many are imitations that do not guarantee an experience similar to the original.

The best word games for mobile don’t necessarily have to be identical to the popular Scrabble.

We believe that the fewer ads a mobile Scrabble-like game has, the better. In this sense, the options to download board games like Scrabble, strategy games with words or variations of Wordle are numerous. You will see that in the following list you will find the title you were looking for to have a great time solving all kinds of word challenges.

–Hex Words: one of the most competitive you can choose. At first you will see several letters jumbled inside hexagons. The goal is to find the most words in the shortest time possible. It also has an adventure mode, in which you have to find six related words and complete the challenge. It is totally free and free of ads.

–Sticky Terms: It’s a word puzzle. At the beginning of each round you will have a fragment of a word and various shapes and lines. You must create a word by rotating the lines and shapes and combining them with the fragment. The round ends when you manage to create a word. This app is also free, but it contains advertising.

–Wordscapes: a rather interesting alternative that is a mixture of Boggle and a crossword puzzle. A circle with jumbled letters is displayed at the bottom of the screen. Your mission is to fill the respective box of the crossword puzzle with a word using the indicated letters. This game has two different modes and more than 5,000 different puzzles.

– Bonza Word Puzzle: It is a combination between crossword and puzzle. From a clue and several jumbled letters you will have to find the words that fit in the crossword puzzle. At the beginning you have two packs of crossword puzzles and as you earn coins you can unlock new packs. The app is free and comes with in-app purchases.

–Words With Friends 2: is the most similar to Scrabble. One of its great attractions is the possibility of enjoying a fairly complete online multiplayer experience. Although you can also play alone. Also, apart from Words With Friends 2, Zynga offers Crossword With Friends and Boggle With Friends, which are also very entertaining word games.

–Wordfeud: It also has a gameplay and rules similar to those of Scrabble. In each round you will have a selection of letters, from which you must create words to earn points and defeat your opponent. The game is completely online and includes a chat option.