The best science fiction games for mobile

The best science fiction games They are those that have the necessary elements to offer you an experience similar to that of the movies of the genre on your mobile. Basically, they are adventure games whose main themes are usually related to the conquest of space, the extinction of humanity, and technological advances.

Science fiction video games are the genre that allows you to enjoy stories that are truly different from the rest.

It is worth noting that a large part of the science fiction games for mobiles usually have a very well-cared visual section. Enough to consider many of them within the category of the best games with 3D graphics.

Also, several of these titles share similarities with the best war games. Taking all those aspects into account, here you will find the best sci-fi games for mobile phones.

Sci-fi mobile games

–Ticket to Earth: This game stands out for its original combat system, in which you have to cross a grid by moving through tiles of the same color. The type of attack you use and its power will depend directly on the color. In addition to his unique combat mechanics, his art style is also one of his strongest points.

–Star Trek Fleet Command: one of the most representative games of the Sci-Fi genre. In Fleet Command you can enjoy interesting RPG elements while you build your base and grow your fleet of spaceships. Additionally, your mission will be to manage the resources and the unstable politics between the Federation, the Romulans and the Klingons.

–Icey: With characteristics typical of the cyberpunk genre, Icey is an entertaining 2D hack and slash game in which you have to fight your way through robots. This game stands out from the rest due to a very particular aspect, which is that as you progress you’ll realize that it’s best not to pay attention to the narrator.

–Lifeline: without a doubt, a game totally different from anything you can find in the app stores. In Lifeline you receive a series of text messages in real time sent by a space traveler who is lost. The interesting thing about this title is that you choose which course the plot will follow based on specific decisions.

–Iron Marines: a great exponent of science fiction-themed real-time strategy games. In Iron Marines you will have the possibility to choose between different units of heroes to fight in space. The game has an interesting story and allows you to repeat each level as many times as necessary.

–Void Tyrant: is a rogue-lite RPG with combat cards that stands out for its different artistic style. To win you will need to deal damage to your opponent with your deck of cards. You will notice that as you play, new features will be unlocked.