The best RPG games for Android mobiles

On any Android phone you can enjoy thousands of free and paid games by downloading them from the Google Play Store. There are narrative titles for those who want to be part of a story, open world games with excellent graphics, challenging fighting titles and many more.

RPG video games are capable of creating a whole new world full of quests.

If you are looking for a game that will give you several hours of fun, a good RPG title is what you need. Here we will say which are the best RPG games of today so that you can enjoy a unique experience of its kind, you will be pleasantly surprised.

– Cat Quest: We are facing a fast-paced adventure with many monsters, arenas, dungeons, spells and weapons. The game is open world and the protagonist is a cat who is looking for something very particular. The main and side quests are great, so it’s worth checking out.

– Battle Chasers: Nightwar: it is made like old school RPGs, which means that it is a complex title that will test the skills of the player in each of the dungeons. The combat options are vast, but once mastered it’s rewarding.

– Anime ARPG: We come to one of the best retro RPG games that has deep customization and fast-paced combat as its strengths. The objective of the video game is to learn and be patient in order to overcome each of the obstacles that arise. In addition, the controls are intuitive and the graphics comply at all times.

– Portal Knights: is a game that is inspired by Minecraft, but its essence is that of a classic role-playing title. It offers the perfect balance between a sandbox experience with many RPG elements that add a good share of difficulty to the game. You have to defeat bosses, recruit NPCs, unlock skills, etc.

– Eternium: It is ideal for those who are looking for an RPG with many elements of fantasy. It is very well adapted to mobile phones, the controls are intuitive at all times, facilitating any type of combat regardless of its complexity.

– Siege of Dragonspear: Baldur’s Gate fans will love this installment because it brings together the characters from that game in one title. You will have to lead a group of heroes on an epic adventure that can last around 30 hours. There is a huge variety of enemies, dungeons and mysteries.

