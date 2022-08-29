The best routers with parental controls (2022)

- Advertisement -

An efficient router is one of the best investments you can make today. Therefore, we have already reviewed the cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers that you can buy right now. This time, we will continue with the same theme, only this time the protagonists will be the best routers on the market with parental .

You don’t have to give up good internet speed for efficient parental control.

Next, we will give a list of the best routers on the market with parental control. If you have children at home, you won’t have to worry about them again when they surf the Internet. They will not have access to any inappropriate website for them, the portals will be safe and appropriate for their age.

– Asus RT-AX82U: Although it has a very gamer design, it has many software features that are useful for the family. The AiProtection Pro tool improves connection security and makes it possible to set parental controls from a simple app. You will have the ability to prevent access to the websites you want, set browsing times and much more.

– TP-Link Archer AX55: For starters, it has a very solid connection, which is perfect for large families. In addition to this, it has the HomeShield function, which has a free and a paid service. This serves as parental control because it serves to control the time that children browse and offers basic content filtering.

– Netgear Nighthawk RAX50: A strong point is that it is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, but its main attraction is that it has Smart Parental Control, a tool of this brand of routers. It makes it possible to create profiles for each member of the family with all kinds of rules, whether it is to guide browsing time, content filtering, traffic monitoring, among others.

– Gryphon AX: Although it is not one of the most recognized brands, it does an excellent job. We have it on this list because the security and parental controls are included for free. In addition to that, it offers vulnerability alerts, ad blocking, and protection when using a network other than home.

– TP-Link Deco X60: comes with the competent HomeCare protection software. It offers everything you need to carry out first-class parental control, you will restrict any type of content without any limitation, for this you will only have to use the TP-Link app and end of the problem, the children will be in good hands.