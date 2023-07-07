The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now

- Advertisement -

Let’s face it. Sometimes rom-coms can be pretty cheesy. But that’s precisely what we love about them. They deliver an adorable, romantic story with a healthy dose of laughs. Those who aren’t into sappy movies can enjoy them while those who love a good, well, love story can get on board, too. When you find the right rom-com, it makes for a perfect night in with your partner, or even on your own with a box of Kleenex and a bowl of mint chocolate chip.

Whatever your reason for watching, the best rom-coms all tell a typical story of discord between two people or one-sided attraction that eventually turns into something more, often with a happy ending. Because of the predictability, they aren’t always the best-reviewed movies. But that’s OK because we have distilled it down to the best rom-coms on Prime right now. These rom-coms are worth watching, whether critics have given them two thumbs down or an emphatic two thumbs up.

- Advertisement -

Video isn’t short on titles, but it may not have what you’re looking for. Fortunately, we’ve also rounded up the best romantic comedies on Netflix and the best romantic comedies on Hulu.

Digital Trend’s streaming roundup TCL 10 Pro Review: a futuristic medium range, between light and shadow

Editors’ Recommendations



















- Advertisement -







