The best retro games for Android and iPhone

The Android and iOS app stores carry a huge variety of new games in every genre you can imagine. However, they also have a good number of retro games that will make the delights of the most nostalgicGames that, in their day, we enjoyed on our old consoles and that now we can take with us anywhere to relive those afternoons of our childhood.

– “Pac-Man” (Android and iOS): If we talk about nostalgic games we cannot stop naming “Pac-Man”, the king of arcades of the 80s. Today, this game has thousands of versions, copies and ports, however, in the store Android and iOS we can find the original NAMCO and also «Ms. PAC-MAN »the second part of the game in which we handle Pac-Man’s wife.

– «Tetris» (Android and iOS): Surely just by reading the name of this mythical game you have begun to hear its wonderful soundtrack in your head. “Tetris” is one of the most addictive games ever created and you can enjoy the original or one of the millions of versions that exist.

– «Final Fantasy» (iOS and Android): The NES classic released in 1987 is available to play on mobile. This first Final Fantasy is one of the longest and most complicated RPGs ever created and was the starting gun for one of the longest and most extensive sagas of the Japanese role.

– “Doom” (Android and iOS): The most classic shooter of all and that users have managed to make it run even on a calculator. In stores we can find the original (paid) and a version called “Freedoom” that is free, but does not lose an iota of that distinctive flavor of the original Doom.

– “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Android and iOS): SEGA’s blue hedgehog was the brand’s mascot during the 90s and one of the pop culture icons of the time. For all those children who grew up playing a SEGA, Android and iOS have their own (paid) versions of the classic SEGA Megadrive games. In this sense, if you are a SEGA fan, in the Google Play Store you will also find some of the great titles of the 90s such as “Golden Ax”, “Streets of Rage” or “Kid Chameleon”.

– «Metal Slug» (Android and iOS): One of the best known games from SNK, the legendary arcade developer. The shooting game of a lifetime in which we will have to advance through the screen shooting like crazy and eliminating everything that gets in front of us.

– “Castlevania Symphony of the Night” (Android or iOS): For lovers of the Castlevania saga, Symphony Of The Night is one of the great references. This time we are not driving a Belmont, but we will accompany Alucard, Dracula’s own son, on a tour of his father’s gigantic dark castle with the aim of ending evil.

– «Lemmings» (Android and iOS): Originally developed for the Commodore Amiga, “Lemmings” has turned 30, yet it is still just as fresh as the first day. The mechanics of the game are very simple, we will only have to direct a group of Lemmings towards the exit, avoiding the dangers and traps that we will find, making use of the different abilities of each one.

– «Worms 2» (Android and iOS): Another classic, this time we will have an army of small worms, armed to the teeth that will face each other. The objective of each game is simple: eliminate the other team completely. For this, we will have a very complete arsenal that goes from the knife to the hadoken, passing through the classic bazooka.

– «Q * Bert» (Android and iOS): “Q * Bert” was the arcade king in 1982. It is a puzzle game in which we will have to jump over changing levels, dodging enemies, while creating a color pattern.

