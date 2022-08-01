The best racing games for Android

- Advertisement -

Mobile phones have long ceased to be devices that are only used to call and send messages, now they can do all kinds of tasks, and playing is no exception. On you have at your disposal great horror titles, all kinds of RPG video games, an interesting catalog of narrative games and more. But that’s not all, there is much to discover, so we will review the best games that you can download in 2022.

Racing games are one of the most popular genres when it comes to mobile.

If you want to be part of competitive titles, rest assured that the best racing games will demand your best to win. There are a lot of great options on Android that will give you many hours of fun. No matter which video game you download, rest assured that it will meet your expectations.

– Asphalt 9: Legends and Asphalt Xtreme: is the latest racing title from Gameloft, which means it has top-notch graphics, well-implemented driving mechanics and loads of content, there are various game modes. Provides more than 800 online PvP events and competitions. In addition, it has 50 cars to unlock.

– Beach Buggy Racing 2: It stands out for being a fun game because it resembles Mario Kart, which is quite positive. There are various powers and the variety of tracks will not leave you indifferent. There are 40 karts to collect and customize and online PvP is efficient, taking part in a tournament or race will only take a couple of minutes.

– CSR Racing 2: here the fastest car does not win, but the one that has the capacity to resist the entire journey. It stands out for how complete it is, suffice it to mention that it has a campaign mode that is full of races, it is long and more than meets the mark. The catalog of cars to collect is extensive, these can be improved and will be used to compete in any race.

– Hill Climb Racing 2: We come to one of the newest video games for Android that has nothing to do with simulation. It is a very colorful title, simple and with intuitive controls. The objective is to run uphill and downhill against your opponents. It’s really fun, and best of all, it has a campaign mode, multiplayer, and an achievement room.

– Dirt Trackin’ 2: This is one of the best racing games for Android. The modalities are divided into cards, career mode, customizable cards and various options to configure the controls. The best of all is that driving is complicated, since it is a simulator. The learning curve takes patience and dedication to master each track.

– Grand Prix Story: We continue with a simple, entertaining and very complete racing game. You’ll be the boss of a competitive team, so you’ll be doing a lot more than driving. You will have to train new pilots, acquire sponsors and win as many competitions as possible to be the best of all.

