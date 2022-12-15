The best programs to improve the resolution of videos

- Advertisement -

We’ve all had problems with video resolution that we recorded with the phone. This is something common in mobiles because, in general, the user does not have any support and the video players for smartphones do not work miracles. So a shaky hand, bad lighting, or shoddy hardware can completely ruin your content. Fortunately, to solve this problem, there are programs that enhance the quality of the videos.

Currently, it is possible to improve the quality of the videos with some platforms that do a remarkable job in this sector.

So if video resolution is a problem, technology is here to help anyone. Next, we will review the best programs that are used to optimize the quality of the videos, the results obtained mark a before and after.

– InShot: a multiplatform app that has an editor and a video creator. Which means that the user has full control over the improvement of the quality of the content. It also has other tools like a trimmer, splitter, and a merger. It should be noted that it has hundreds of filters, effects, speed controls and a format converter.

–Videoshop: ideal for people who want to create content that is social media friendly. Videos can be enhanced by adapting audio effects, incorporating stop motion for short Twitter videos, slideshows, and a music library.

– Filmora Video Editor: made for computers because it has all the necessary tools to do a professional optimization of video resolution. It has stabilization, brightness, contrast, hue and saturation controls. It also offers overlay options, motion graphics, and title templates.

–Pinnacle Studio: it has what it takes to do an excellent job, it has speed and transition controls, individual frame editing, effects like picture-in-picture, pan and zoom and a complete audio editor. Pinnacle is great for working on complex, movie-quality projects.

– Power Director: one of the best apps to improve the resolution of videos from your mobile. It offers multitrack timeline editing, an effects editor, blue screen and green screen support with chroma key editing, voiceover tools, and loads of effects.