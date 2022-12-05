The best Pokémon-type games for mobiles (Android and iOS)

- Advertisement -

Pokémon-type games stand out for being extremely fun and addictive, they produce the same effect as Mario Bros.-type video games. Unfortunately, the saga of these titles belongs to Nintendo, so you can’t get it on any console other than that. The good news is that mobile phones have several games that are similar to the legendary series.

Smartphones have quality video games that are very similar to Pokémon, they offer a good experience.

Thus, Pokémon-type games are not the only ones with the mechanics of catching monsters and having collectible cards of them. For this reason, we have gathered the best titles of this genre in the list that we will give shortly. They have what it takes to have a good time playing on mobile.

– EvoCreo: revolves around collecting monsters and training them to become strong in battle. Its advantage is that the customization of the title is one of the best, it has many strategies and the depth of the beasts is well worked, it will not be easy to make them give their maximum potential.

–Evertale: a gameplay focused on catching animals in all kinds of places. There are some that belong to the grass, others to the water and other elements, it is worth applying the correct mechanics so that the beast does not escape. One key quality is that it has an interesting and extensive story mode.

– Monster Super League: it is completely inspired by the world of Pokémon, which is good news because the game looks very good. It has what it takes to be a great video game, the catalog of creatures is huge, it has hundreds of adventures, and the fighting mechanics are entertaining and complex.

– Monster Masters: another title that is focused on the duel of monsters within a battlefield. All the management of the team is based on collecting the beasts to train them and try to be the best teacher in the whole world. It should be noted that it has an addictive and challenging multiplayer mode.

–Beastie Bay: we come to a combination of Pokémon with Stardew Valley. It requires hard work to have the best monsters on the island, plus you have to manage resources well to succeed. Of course, you also have to train the creatures to win battles.