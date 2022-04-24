The best platform games for Android mobiles in 2022

Tech NewsAppsJuegos

Android offers a large number of games, from the best sports games, to a huge variety of survival games, a good catalog of action titles, the best simulation games and much more. But that is not all, since there are also platform games for androidone of the genres most demanded by users.

Platform games perform very well on all types of mobiles because they are not very graphically demanding.

In this article you will find a list that covers the best of the best when it comes to platform games and that you can download now for your mobile in 2022.

– Swordigo: is the typical platform game that is made to entertain the user. The level design is well thought out, the combat is intuitive and enjoyable, and the character-enhancement RPG mechanics add depth to the title. It is a good challenge where you will have to defeat many enemies with just one sword.

– Super Cat Tales 2: is made for cat lovers, it could be summed up as a cute game. It is an epic adventure starring Alex the cat along with his friends. You will have to go through various scenarios and venture into them to discover the secrets that await on each map. The levels represent a challenge and the music is in the purest retro style.

– Rayman Adventures: Rayman is a franchise with many years of experience in the world of platform games for Android and consoles. The gameplay is based on side-scrolling and dodging a huge number of obstacles and enemies. The controls are very well implemented and the gameplay works perfectly.

– Oddmar: Oddmar’s graphics and art design are perhaps the best in Android platform games. It is a typical 2D adventure where there will be a good number of linear levels, lots of enemies, puzzles and obstacles. In addition, it has support for controls, which is appreciated.

– Ninja Arashi: it is a game where skill will be crucial to advance, the pressure on the player is constant. Each level is full of traps and opponents galore. The most attractive thing is that the gameplay is fluid and fun, to the point that the ability works as a seasoning that adds great appeal to this game.

– Nameless Cat: the player will embody a lost kitten who wants to be reunited with his owner. It is a complete game that is made up of 3 worlds and 40 levels that get more complicated as you progress. It has beautiful 16-bit graphics, an emotional story, and a memorable soundtrack.

