The best pixel art games for mobile

The best pixel art games modern ones abound in the app stores and are a great alternative for lovers of retro games.

Thanks to its simple graphic style, pixel art mobile games can be enjoyed on almost any device.

Following the tradition of their predecessors, the best “pixel art” type games that you can enjoy today on mobile phones prioritize good stories and elements typical of platform titles. Here we present a list with some specimens with what is necessary to guarantee hours of fun.

–Dead Cells: Without a doubt, a clear example of a good modern “pixel art” type game. And is that Dead Cells combines the best of different genres. In this game you will be able to enjoy the action of an RPG and the rewards that you usually get in roguelike titles. In addition, its visual section is on another level, since you can even play it at 165 FPS on compatible devices.

– Terraria: Terraria may be a bit of a 2D Minecraft, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing than the classic open-world game. In this video game you will be able to build, dig to find treasures, interact with other players, face powerful bosses and much more.

– Octopath Traveler: It is a title from Square Enix, the king of pixel art. In this JRPG you will have to gather the best and bravest team of heroes to travel the vast fantasy world and face all kinds of adversities. It should be noted that Octopath Traveler impresses with its aesthetics, which can be perceived as retro and modern at the same time.

– Castlevania: Symphony of the Night: It was originally released in 1997 and soon became one of the great references of PlayStation. Also, this mobile version has what is necessary to satisfy the most demanding players. Symphony of The Night’s animations are crisp and fluid, and its gothic atmosphere looks as captivating as ever.

– Vampire Survivors: This game stands out for its simple proposal but at the same time extremely difficult to master. Face thousands of skeletons, demons and ghosts as your character advances. As you defeat enemies you will accumulate points to improve your skills. But, if you let yourself be defeated, you go back to the beginning.

–Papers Please: It is a game that perfectly combines a mature narrative with pixel art images that immerse you in its gloomy theme. In Papers Please you play a border agent in a communist state. Your mission is to decide which migrants can enter the country. But be careful, as you could make mistakes like allowing smugglers in or denying entry to war victims.