The best phrases to send by WhatsApp this Christmas 2021

This afternoon, prior to the celebration of Christmas Eve, many people take the opportunity to send congratulatory messages to their closest friends. If you are one of them, you may have come to this article looking for the best phrases to “cut and paste” and send to your contacts through WhatsApp or any other instant messaging application.

Take the opportunity to cut and paste these phrases in your Christmas greetings

To make it easier for you to surprise your loved ones by wishing them good wishes this Christmas, we have already recommended apps to create your own greetings and the funniest viral messages, but also, we have compiled a series of phrases that you could use in your messages, either sent individually or through WhatsApp, Telegram groups or any other messaging app. Take note:

-Where are you? You have to come back urgently, you are too important. You know very well that the nativity scene cannot be made without the donkey!

-For this year I want to give you two words that will open many doors for you: ‘Pull and Push’. Merry Christmas!

–“During these pandemic holidays, receive a hug from a distance and have a merry Christmas”

-Merry Christmas!. Ah! You need not fear, I have washed my hands before sending you this message.

-Original, unique and personalized message: ‘Merry Christmas to you and your family!’

-Where are you going? Towards Bethlehem? Towards Bethlehem goes a donkey rin rin …

-Hi, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas

–Put your right hand on your left shoulder. Then your left hand on the right man. Ready … You have received a hug from me in the distance to celebrate this Christmas ».

–“May the pandemic not prevent you from celebrating Christmas as we have celebrated birthdays and anniversaries this year … on the couch and in your pajamas!”

–“The good thing about the pandemic is that this Christmas you won’t have to put up with your mother-in-law at home.”

-A question for Christmas Eve dinner: does the mobile phone go to the left or to the right of the plate?

-Child, you cannot ask the Magi for the deputies to work and lower their salary … The Magi only bring real things!

–“Don’t give me anything this year, just knowing that you will protect yourself and be healthy in 2021 is the greatest gift I can receive”

“May you find happiness, health, love and money this Christmas … and if you don’t find it, you’ll always have Google.”

And if you just want some curious phrases to “cut and paste” in your greeting through WhatsApp you can use these:

-With a prawn and a mussel I give you a kiss. With a barnacle and my friendship Merry Christmas.

