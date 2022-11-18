The best phones with a headphone jack

The connector for headphones or headphones, better known as the 3.5 mm jack, is becoming a rarity in the best mobile phones on the market. Now it is common for high-end smartphones to leave audio input aside. But this is something that is essential for many people, especially if they are music lovers and have excellent wired headphones or headphones.

The options are getting smaller, but the truth is that the headphone jack is not dead yet.

It is an increasingly recurring trend to see mobile phones without a jack, but there are brands that continue to bet on manufacturing powerful phones with their traditional audio input. Here we will review the best options.

–Google Pixel 5a: an upper mid-range mobile with optimal performance that will be enough for the vast majority of users. Its value for money is one of the best and it has a headphone jack. In addition to that it also has a camera that takes photos full of details with fantastic color reproduction.

– OnePlus North CE 2: We arrive at a mid-range phone with an affordable price. It performs very well in each section and has a 3.5 mm jack. It should also be noted that the screen reaches 90 Hz and incorporates a large 4500 mAh battery compatible with 65 W fast charging.

– Xiaomi Black Shark 4: One of the best mobile gamers today, it has plenty of power to run any title with the graphics and other details at its best. As expected, there is no lack of headphone jack to enjoy quality sound and make the most of any audio reproduction technology such as Dolby Atmos, DTS, Dolby Audio, etc.

– Samsung Galaxy A23: The South Korean manufacturer has improved a lot in the low and medium range of mobile phones. The A23 is a phone that has what it takes to perform any task without hindrance. Inside it has a Snapdragon 680, a competent and efficient processor. For its part, RAM ranges from 4 to 8 GB.

– Little M4 Pro 5G: It has specifications that cannot be overlooked. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen and a huge 5000 mAh battery. It also offers 33W fast charging and 5G compatibility. Its chipset is a Mediatek Dimensity 810 and it reaches up to 6 GB of RAM.