The best phones of the year (2022): their analysis and videos are here

With the beginning of the year, some of the most solid proposals from Android manufacturers begin to arrive. The first high-end devices are beginning to go on sale, as well as mid-range devices with the ambition to compete in quality-price.

We have collected the best mobiles so far in 2022 (and we will be compiling the ones that come out), with their analysis, notes and videos. Candidates to lead within their segments and secure purchases.

OPPO Find X5 Pro -9.3

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is quite a hit on the table. It represents a refinement with respect to the OPPO Find X3 Pro, maintaining the best of the previous model and improving the camera, power and fast charging systems. Sign candidate for king of the crown on Androidwith the only sin of not being the most ambitious of the moment in zoom.

9.3 Design9.5 Screen9.5 Performance9.25 Camera9.25 software9 Autonomy9 In favor Performance is excellent.

The main camera performs very well.

ColorOS continues to conquer, especially with Android 12. Against We miss a little more ambition in the zoom.

The sound is not outstanding.

Video recording still has room for improvement. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra-9.3

If you missed the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is here to fill its gap in the market. The best screen on an Android, a camera system with a zoom of up to 100x and the added productivity benefits of the S-Pen. Samsung’s commitment to its S family is more ambitious than ever, and the Ultra model is clear proof of this.

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M 9.3 Design9.5 Screen9.75 Performance9 Camera9.5 software9 Autonomy9 In favor The screen is superlative, a spectacle.

The build quality is outstanding.

The photographic section is worth mentioning. Against AMD’s GPU still has optimization work to do.

Very angular design, beyond taste, it is not comfortable.

If we sneak in with use we will get up to date, but letting the battery die.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the almost twin brother of the OPPO Find X5 Pro. It shares almost all its hardware, boasting the only 2K AMOLED LTPO panel on the market, a wonder for those who want to avoid curved screens. The camera is slightly lower than that of OPPO, but the price reduction compared to this model is considerable.

9.2 Design9.25 Screen9.25 Performance9.75 Camera9 software9 Autonomy9 In favor The performance is spectacular.

At the design level, it convinces, and a lot.

Battery and fast charging are a great combination. Against The audio needs some improvement.

The camera cries out for more zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ -9.1

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is Samsung’s high-end alternative for those who are not looking for a gigantic terminal. It is relatively compactshares power and a good part of the specifications with its older brother, with the main sacrifice of having a somewhat smaller panel and a less ambitious camera system (but almost as versatile).

9.1 Design:9.5 Screen:9 Performance:9.25 Cameras:9 Software:9 Autonomy:8.75 In favor The materials are at the height of a “premium” range.

The sound is a delight.

Very good photographic experience. Against Raising the fast charge to 45 W and the mobile coming without a charger is a clear detriment to the user.

The vertical scrolling on the screen leaves something to be desired.

The processor does not live up to expectations in raw power.

Google Pixel 6-9.1

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 6 we liked it better than the Pro variant. It shares a camera (except the telephoto lens), a processor, its screen is not far behind despite being Full HD+ and it is noticeably better in two aspects. The first is the battery, a point at which the Pixel 6 Pro kneels, while the Pixel 6 stands out. and the second is system stabilityfinding ourselves before a Pixel 6 with a lower error rate and problems in general.

9.1 Design9 Screen9 Performance8.75 Camera9.5 software9.5 Autonomy9.25 In favor The camera is superlative: photos are usually excellent, even at night.

Very good autonomy.

Solid, robust and with a great feeling of quality. Against The screen frames are generous.

The Google Tensor is not up to the high end in peak performance.

Flare can spoil photos taken against the light.

Google Pixel 6 Pro-9.0

Google has put all the cards on the table with its Pixel 6 Pro. A phone that finally competes face to face with the best on the market, which it conquers again for your camera and that it comes with a Quad HD+ panel with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz. In this generation we do have a sale in Spain.

9.0 Design9.25 Screen9.25 Performance8.5 Camera9.5 software9.5 Autonomy8 In favor The camera is still a Pixel.

Android 12 is an aesthetic delight.

The build quality is superlative. Finally a premium Pixel. Against Auto brightness is a mess.

Several uncorrected bugs.

Autonomy is fair.

Xiaomi 12 Pro -8.8

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has autonomy and performance as pending subjects, although is the bet on the first line of Xiaomi, and the end result is more than correct. A powerful mobile, which stands out mainly for the photographic section and with a careful design, in line with what is expected in the most premium range.

8.8 Design9.5 Screen9.5 Performance8.5 Camera9.5 software8 Autonomy8 In favor The design is superlative.

The cameras behave outstandingly, the best we have tested.

The screen hardly has any room for improvement. Against The battery does not come up to date as soon as we give it some cane.

MIUI 13 does not respect Material You and comes with many bugs.

The “proximity sensor” works especially poorly on this model.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro-8.8

One of the great covers of this 2022 is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the most powerful mobile in value for money right now. The best of Qualcomm comes with the camera as a pending issue, but Motorola’s proposal is convincing and will be talked about in the highest range.

8.8 Design

8

Screen

9.25

Performance

9.5

Camera

8.75

software

9

Autonomy

8

In favor The 144 Hz give a nice extra fluidity (especially for gamers)

Good for the stereo.

The main camera seems really off-road to us, and good for the optical stabilization Against We do not understand the location of the physical buttons.

The wide angle is very much in the shadow of the main one, especially in night scenes

The autonomy is less than expected and part of the blame lies with the 144 Hz

Realme 9 Pro+ -8.6

A mid-range with high-end ambition. The Realme 9 Pro + is a commitment to autonomy, the photographic section and the 60W fast charge. Complete and versatilea terminal that convinced us in its analysis, and that has good cards to win in the middle segment.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE-8.6

Don’t let the name fool you, because the S21 FE is a latest generation terminal. It has arrived late to the market, which has penalized it with respect to the competition. Despite this, It is a high-end alternative at a relatively low price.with the main drawback being that the S21 itself has dropped to a lower price.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G -8.4

OnePlus has hit the nail on the head with the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. We were convinced by its performance, your personalization layer, and the camera system lives up to what is required in this price range. One of the surprises of the year.

8.4 Design:8 Screen:8.75 Performance:8.5 Camera:7.5 Software:8.5 Autonomy:9.25 In favor Autonomy is impressive.

Excellent fast charge for what it costs.

The screen is at an excellent level. Against Going to market with Android 11 is not the best guarantee of updates.

The cameras are too weak, even for a mid-range.

Huawei P50 Pro-8.3

Huawei continues to be penalized for not having Google or 5G services. For those who can live with alternatives, the P50 Pro is one of the most ambitious alternatives in the high range. The photographic section is solid, outstanding performance and differential design.

8.3 Design:9.25 Screen:9.25 Performance:9 Cameras:9.5 Software:5 Autonomy:8 In favor The screen and its fluidity are of great quality.

Outstanding in photography.

In half an hour it is practically charged. Against Lacking Google apps and services hampers most of the use.

Without 5G in a premium range of 2022.

2021 processor at the price of 2022.

Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G -8.3

The successor to one of the most popular phones of 2021, the POCO X3 Pro, is now called the POCO X4 Pro, with the surname 5G. It arrives with the intention of becoming a best seller, betting everything on AMOLED and the cameraleaving aside the dose of power that we found last year.

8.3 Design9.25 Screen9.25 Performance7.75 Camera7 software7.5 Autonomy8.75 In favor The AMOLED screen at 120 Hz is sensational.

The battery is a joy, plain and simple.

When the light accompanies, the camera behaves. Against It is less powerful than the previous generation and it shows on a daily basis.

Android 11 in 2022…

At night, the camera kneels down and, to make matters worse, the video is limited to [email protected]

Realme 9i -8.2

Despite being a humble mobile, the Realme 9i surprised us for power, autonomy and fast charging. An economic proposal below 200 euros.

8.2 Design8.0 Screen7.75 Performance8.0 cameras7.75 software8.0 Autonomy9.5 In favor Autonomy and fast charging are wonderful.

Fast and effective biometric identification systems.

The Snapdragon 680 performs very well in everyday tasks. Against 6 GB of RAM should be the minimum in this range.

The oleophobic treatment of the rear is not very effective.

Instead of a macro lens, we prefer a wide angle.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 8.0

The POCO M4 Pro is POCO’s cheapest proposal for its 5G range. A terminal straddling the entry range and the mid-range. Great battery, AMOLED screen and the design and photographic section as outstanding points. A great phone for less than 200 euros.