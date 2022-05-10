The best Pac-Man games for Android (2022)

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

On an Android mobile, you can download all kinds of video games from Google Play: from the best platform games, through a huge list of strategy video games, or enjoy the catalog of sports titles, which is very well nourished. But you can also widely enjoy the most classic titles, and logically, a legendary game like Pac Man for Android was not going to be the exception.

Pac-Man is a simple and intuitive game that has various versions for Android that are very fun.

Here we will say which are the best modes of Pac-Man for Android, since the list is not exactly short. For this reason, we will only give the best of the best, those titles that really offer many hours of fun and that you can .

– Ms. Pac-Man: it is the original version of Namco brought to the Android mobile experience. The player will embody Mrs. Pac-Man to pass each of the levels. The designs of the worlds are great, they are very colorful and have a feminine touch that makes them unique in their style.

– Pac-Man Bounce: as its title indicates, it is a fusion between Pac-Man and the Bounce game. His gameplay is very fun and simple, Pac-Man will bounce through the levels as he tries to crush his enemies. The goal of the game is to eat all the stars in each stage in order to advance.

– Pac-Man Pop: another simple video game from the world of Pac-Man for Android. This time the yellow hero must be in charge of shooting each of the bubbles to get rid of them and be able to advance through the various levels of this title. Its mechanics are easy and offer many hours of fun.

– Pac-Man 256: is a game that is made for Pac-Man lovers. Here the mechanics are the same as always, they have only modified their graphics to make them look better on mobile. In addition to that, the power-ups offer a greater reward, turning Pac-Man into a true monster.

– Pac-Man Championship Edition: here we have the competitive version of Pac-Man for Android. If a person loves the classic, without a doubt, this is the Pac-Man game that they should download on their mobile. The goal will be the same as always, to test your survival skills to compete against labyrinths that are filled with new enemies.

– Pac Man: There is not much to say, this is the purest version of Pac-Man of all time, that is, the 1980 edition. Everything is the same, there is no change in gameplay or graphics. There are only two very useful additions, a multiplayer mode and the game is controller compatible.

