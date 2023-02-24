The best options to create music with Artificial Intelligence

It is very possible that at some point you have created a song, that you have started to whistle a tune on the street, but you have left it in the limbo of songs that were never born, since not all of us have enough knowledge of music to transform an idea into something with a face and eyes.

Artificial intelligence can help with this issue. It is increasingly transforming artistic fields, including music. AI systems are impacting every aspect of the music process, from music generation to audio mastering to music streaming.

- Advertisement -

With AI systems, amateur musicians find an innovative way to enhance their creative process. In the music industry, as in many other industries, AI is used as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for human artists.

Many experts, researchers, musicians, and record labels are looking for new ways to integrate AI technologies into music. Some software can produce works in the style of different composers, while others use machine learning algorithms to generate new songs and sounds.

Here is a list of the best AI music generators available on the market:

Amper Music

Amper Music, now part of Shutterstock, tops our list of the best AI music generators. It is one of the easiest to use AI music generators, making it a perfect choice for those who want to get started with AI-generated music.

- Advertisement -

Amper does not require in-depth knowledge of music theory or composition to use, as it creates music tracks from pre-recorded samples. These are transformed into real audio, which can be modified with music keys, tempo, individual instruments, and more. For example, you can adjust the entire instrument to suit the mood or ambience you want to create.

The cloud-based platform is a great option for content creators or individuals looking to develop soundtracks and sounds for games, movies, or podcasts.

Advantages of Amper Music:

– Quickly create music for a wide variety of applications (podcasts, movies and video games)

– Millions of samples and many varieties of instruments

– Tools to improve music production

– Cloud-based platform

- Advertisement -

Disadvantages of Amper Music:

– It is not available as a stand-alone product, but as an API.

AIVA

Another impressive AI music generator that always gets attention is AIVA, which was developed in 2016. AI is constantly being improved to compose soundtracks for commercials, video games, movies, and more.

AIVA’s first release was titled “Opus 1 for Solo Piano”, and he has also released an album and composed music for a video game. The tool allows users to develop music from scratch and can help produce variations of existing songs, all without having to worry about music licensing processes.

With AIVA, songs from many genres and styles can be easily generated by first selecting a preset style. For current music, AIVA can be used to apply edits.

AIVA Advantages:

– Lots of preset music styles and formats

– Functional free version

– Ability to edit soundtracks

– Modify existing tracks

Disadvantages of AIVA:

– What we create is not ours, the copyright belongs to AIVA, unless we pay for the premium plan.

Ecrett Music

Ecrett Music allows anyone to generate music clips by training on hundreds of hours of existing songs. The simple interface of the tool and the large selection of scenes, emotions and genres make it a great choice for both amateurs and professionals.

The AI ​​music generator allows you to compose music for any video game or video, and it has a royalty-free music generator to avoid any licensing issues.

To use the tool, at least one Scene, Emotion, and Genre option is selected before clicking “Create Music.” The tool then creates the music based on the chosen options, resulting in different music every time, even when using the same settings.

Instruments and structures can also be customized with just a few clicks. Some of the instruments include Melody, Accompaniment, Bass, and Drums.

After creating music with Ecrett, it can be managed with Favorites, Download History, Video Upload and more.

Advantages of Ecrett Music:

– Trial version before subscribing

– Clear and complete user interface

– Simple music creation process

– Multiple subscription plans

Disadvantages of Ecrett Music:

– The free version is very limited, only for preview.

It is the limited version of Soundraw, a well-known platform that creates music entirely, without giving the user much choice. Soundraw has a customization feature that allows you to improvise and tune a single piece of music. While free users can use the music generator to create music, a subscription is required for unlimited downloading.

boomy

One of the tools that plays a key role in expanding access to music generation and lowering the barrier of entry to music production is Boomy, which allows you to create original songs in seconds. Those songs can then be submitted for streaming revenue from various services, making it a unique tool.

After setting up a few filters and clicking “Create Song,” Boomy’s creative AI writes and produces an entire song in seconds. Then, you have the option to reject it or save it. As this process is followed, Boomy’s AI develops a custom profile to help create the best music.

Boomy Advantages:

– Free and subscription versions

– Submit music to earn revenue on platforms like YouTube and TikTok

– Access to many features and functionalities

– Custom profile

Boomy Disadvantages:

– Results not as sophisticated as with the previous options.

Conclusion

There are other options, but they are more about experiments than real products, like Musenet, from OpenAI, or Amadeus Code, an app for iOS.

Depending on your ear, your level of digital culture, your purchasing power and your ability to compose, you will surely end up choosing one of the first three options, but it is always good to know alternatives.