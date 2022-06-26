The best ‘open world’ games for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

Android has a lot to offer in the world of video games, it is capable of pleasing any taste. Its catalog includes excellent fighting titles, entertaining platform games, a good number of strategy video games, and much more. Now, a genre that cannot be left aside are the open world games, as they offer hundreds of hours of fun. Therefore, we will review the best of the moment.

An open world game allows you to go at your own pace, you can explore, do the story and do side quests.

Here we will expose the open world titles that are most in demand on Android. They stand out for providing everything you need to have a great time, they have action, good dialogues, polished graphics and well thought-out mechanics. Whichever you download will be a fantastic choice.

– ARK: Survival Evolved: is an open world adventure game with elements of survival and action. The goal is none other than to survive on a map plagued by violent dinosaurs. The player can tame beasts, build their own base, and craft new items. It also offers a cooperative mode to join tribes of other players.

– Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition: It consists of an open world role-playing title, the story is long and complex and the world is very extensive, it has hundreds of secrets. The mobile adaptation remains faithful to the original version and the controls on the screen are well laid out.

– Gangster Vegas: World Crime: We’ve reached one of the oldest open world games on Android, but it’s still an exceptional classic. It is very similar to GTA, the player will be surrounded by a huge city. Within it you must complete story and secondary missions.

– Genshin Impact: this is one of the newer games on the list and is similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The open world is overwhelming, to the point that the player has a glider to make the routes faster. Its style is action role with elements of gacha, in addition, its graphics are very well taken care of.

–Oceanhorn: It’s also Zelda-inspired, which isn’t bad news. There are several islands to explore and each of them represents a small open world. It has it all, challenging puzzles, mini-games, and a solid story that draws you in from the get-go.

