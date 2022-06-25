The best offline games to play without Internet on Android

- Advertisement -

In addition to the conventional games that Android can offer you, such as fighting games, challenging puzzle titles, fun FPS games, etc., there are also the best offline games. These are vital titles for those times when you don’t have an internet connection. They are perfect for when you go on a trip or if you have run out of mobile data.

There are many high-quality offline games that offer a first-rate experience.

In the Google Play Store you will find multiple genres of games that work perfectly offline. Here we will tell you which are the best so that you have an excellent experience, you will have hours of fun guaranteed.

– Dead Cells: one of the best roguelike style platformers, optimization on android is fantastic. You can choose between 30 and 60 FPS when playing and it has an HD option for graphics. The controls on the screen are very well thought out, so you won’t need a controller.

– My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge: An adapted version of the consoles has arrived on Android, which is seen in a 2D plane, but it looks great. It is a game that has it all, action, challenges, a funny story and more. It is the ideal title to enjoy at any time.

– Grand Mountain Adventure: we have reached one of the best offline games today. It is based on winter sports, so the main protagonists will be skiing and snowboarding. It has a lot of content to discover, suffice to mention that it has seven open world mountains waiting to be explored.

– Monument Valley: It is a title that has its time in the market, but it is a classic that cannot be left aside. It is a challenging puzzle game where you have to interact with the setting in order to solve the mystery and advance. It will keep the player glued to the screen because of how interesting it is.

– Super Hexagon: an extremely complex arcade-type video game. You have to dodge a series of difficult obstacles by moving the cursor to the right side. The premise seems easy to achieve, but it requires patience and practice.

– Stardew Valley: Currently, it is one of the most famous farming and life simulators on Android. It offers all sorts of incentives to improve stores over time, so it’s easily a title you can spend hundreds of hours on.

