The best of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra revealed: its spectacular battery

Waiting for the range to go on sale Xiaomi 12 goes on sale in Europe, and by extension in Spain, there is a model that has not yet been officially announced. We are talking about the one that will offer the greatest power in all sections, and about him that has been known what it will offer in the autonomy section.

The device we are talking about is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the team that will be the top of the Asian firm at the beginning of the year 2022. The fact is that, being sure that the power it will offer when it works will be high and, furthermore, that it will not you will be missing a camera of excellent billing, it is very clear that your battery will allow you to be too the best high-end model… At least on paper.

Your battery will be differential

There are several reasons that will exist to say this. The first and most obvious is that the load on this component will be 4,900mAh. In other words, it will integrate three hundred more than the pro model of the same product range. This will ensure that the autonomy will be very wide, since it has enough energy for all the components to work for a long time without resorting to a plug. Something that is interesting in this regard is that the aforementioned data will not mean an increase in thickness or weight.

And how will he achieve this? Well, because the battery we are talking about will be a single cell, instead of two as usual in smartphones today. This allows a higher amperage to be contained in less space… so its use is an optimal option (but the manufacturing cost increases, so you will have to be prepared for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra not to be exactly cheap). By the way, the use of this type of battery also means a better integration that leaves room for the use of Advanced Options such as better speakers or cooling systems.

The load of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be excellent

This is something that has also been known and that will be achieved because it will integrate Xiaomi’s Surge P1 chip. This component is an advanced development of the Asian firm and allows optimized work when filling the battery, since it reaches a power that reaches 120W. Therefore, it is certain that the device we are talking about will be the best on the market, especially if it is purchased with other high-end terminals.

The efficiency in the processes will be excellent, because there is a temperature control which is fantastic. But, in addition, the times to complete a charge from 0 to 100% will be around more or less 20 minutes. A spectacular brand that for many will be a clear purchase reason and that will make this smartphone place the Asian manufacturer ahead of its natural “enemies” such as those with Apple or Samsung. The truth is that, if this is true, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a spectacular device in the autonomy section.

>