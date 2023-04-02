The best Nintendo 3DS emulators for Android

- Advertisement -

The Nintendo 3DS emulators They are used to enjoy your favorite games from the famous portable console on your mobile. Most applications of this type have options and functions that are very similar to those of the best Game Cube emulators, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64 emulators. However, at the moment the options to emulate Nintendo 3DS are not as varied as the existing ones. for other game consoles.

The vast majority of Nintendo 3DS emulators use the Citra Emulator core.

The best thing about using Nintendo 3DS emulators is being able to play classics like Super Mario Kart 7, several of the Pokémon installments, Bravely Default, the Etrian Odyssey saga and many more. One aspect to take into account before downloading any Nintendo 3DS emulator is that they should use the Citra kernel (experimental open source developed by Nintendo).

Without further ado, this is the list of the best emulators for Nintendo 3DS.

Three prominent emulators for Nintendo 3DS

–Lemuroid: The best thing about this emulator is that it can be considered “all in one”. Its main library includes a wide variety of consoles to emulate, including Nintendo 3DS. Lemuroid uses the Citra kernel, so it is likely that it will show virtually no compatibility issues. Also, its interface is quite easy to handle once you get used to it.

–RetroArch: Shares many similarities with Lemuroid. The first of these is that it also uses the Libretro library to emulate a wide range of consoles. In addition, RetroArch also works with the Citra core.

RetroArch is just as powerful as Lemuroid. However, it is worth noting that the main difference is that RetroArch works with a fully customizable configuration system. This implies that perhaps learning to use this emulator requires a little more time. Beyond that, performance is fully guaranteed.

–Citra Emulator: Taking into account what has been mentioned, there is no doubt that the Citra emulator is the best on this list. On the one hand, the app has a high compatibility rate. In addition, Citra offers support for cameras and some options to improve graphics. Perhaps its only point against it is the fact that it is not compatible with Exynos processors.