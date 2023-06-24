The best new Android games [2023]

The repertoire of new games on android is constantly growing. This year has not been the exception and it is for this reason that, once the first semester is over, it is time to update the list of recommendations.

Adventure titles with retro graphics have become a trend this year.

The following selection of the best new games on Android includes the most relevant of most genres. Here you will find fun for all tastes, from adventure games to action games, puzzle titles, RPGs and much more.

– TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: is a beat ’em up with pixel art aesthetics developed by Netflix. This title attracts because of its similarity to the Ninja Turtles cartoon that marked an entire generation in the 90s.

–Marvel Snap: the Marvel card game is one of the best received proposals this year. The rounds are short, so you can complete a game or two in a very short time. Another point in its favor is the impressive variety of hero cards that you can collect.

– Star Wars: KOTOR: It is a title that has been considered one of the best Star Wars games ever created. Its graphics are a bit retro, but its story makes it one of the strongest RPGs you can play on Android.

–Rocket League Sideswipe: its premise capable of combining soccer and volleyball with cars undoubtedly makes it a game that is worth having installed on your smartphone. Furthermore, despite being a mobile version of the classic for PC, Sideswipe has high-quality touch controls.

– League of Legends: Wild Rift: if you are looking for a truly competitive MOBA, then there is no doubt that this adaptation of the classic LoL is exactly what you need.

–Railbound: is a puzzle game where you have to design paths that will allow you to return home. The most noteworthy aspects of Railbound are its graphics and its gameplay.

–Slay the Spire: Collect cards to build a competitive deck and go on your own solo adventure. Slay the Spire has roguelike elements and it’s not for nothing that it always ranks among the top recommendations in the Google Play Store.

– Streets of Rage 4: A fighting game could not be missing from this list, and the truth is that Street of Rage 4 is an essential title of the genre. This mobile version maintains the essence of the original saga, but with console-quality graphics and the ability to fight with new and classic characters.

Other new Android games that you should keep in mind

Currently, Android has a large number of games of all kinds. It is capable of satisfying the tastes of any gamer, there are many challenges with platform titles, it can test the player’s skills with strategy video games and more. And the fun doesn’t stop because the truth is that they launch new android games every month and production does not stop. Also check out these games released just a few months ago

– Total War: Medieval II: considered one of the best titles in the series. It is a highly balanced strategy video game and its adaptation to Android is impeccable. Best of all, it is compatible with mouse and keyboard, something that will greatly improve the gaming experience.

–Watcher Chronicles: It is a Dark Souls-style RPG that is made in 2D. The dungeon exploration is well crafted and the difficulty is challenging as defeating the enemies will not be easy at all. It has controller support and allows for local cooperative play, which is one of a kind.

–Hot Lap League: here we have one of the protagonists of the new Android games. Despite being a racing title, the protagonist is not the cars, but the tracks. There are all kinds of ramps and stunts throughout the course that are out of the ordinary and add a nice touch of fun to this video game.

– Rhythm Fighter: its main attraction is the fun and the number of characters available, the title revolves around the fight, but in a unique way. It has flashy and graceful movements and the design is excellent, the graphics are up to par and the gameplay is comfortable.